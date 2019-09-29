Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (ADX) Forms $15.80 Double Top; Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Shorts Increased By 1166.67%

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (ADX) formed double top with $16.59 target or 5.00% above today’s $15.80 share price. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (ADX) has $1.67B valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.8. About 113,558 shares traded. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Barnwell Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) had an increase of 1166.67% in short interest. BRN’s SI was 7,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1166.67% from 600 shares previously. With 18,900 avg volume, 0 days are for Barnwell Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)’s short sellers to cover BRN’s short positions. The SI to Barnwell Industries Inc’s float is 0.17%. The stock decreased 6.35% or $0.0373 during the last trading session, reaching $0.55. About 17,105 shares traded or 4.52% up from the average. Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) has declined 45.99% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.99% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.67, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 1 investors sold Barnwell Industries, Inc. shares while 2 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 811,868 shares or 1.19% less from 821,672 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 48,526 are owned by Vanguard Group. Northern Corporation accumulated 15,199 shares. Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership has 39,661 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 22,123 shares stake. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Com invested in 13,359 shares. Hilton Capital Management Limited Liability Co reported 500 shares. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 10,179 shares. Geode Mgmt Lc invested in 0% or 14,145 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN). Blackrock accumulated 82,066 shares. Bridgeway Capital Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN). Renaissance Technologies owns 129,544 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 355,746 are held by Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability accumulated 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock.

Barnwell Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company has market cap of $4.55 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, Contract Drilling, and Residential Real Estate. It currently has negative earnings. It holds working interests in oil and natural gas properties located in the Progress area of Alberta, Canada; and investments in non-producing holdings in the provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $21,512 activity. 6,000 shares valued at $6,000 were bought by Barnwell James S III on Wednesday, July 10. Gardner Murray C had bought 2,881 shares worth $3,832.