Adams Asset Advisors Upped Its Holding in Calumet Specialty Prod (CLMT) as Market Valuation Rose; Dominion Energy (D) Holder Ameriprise Financial Boosted Holding by $9.53 Million

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 125,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 1.82 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.60 million, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $77.73. About 33,861 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy: Remain Confident in Atlantic Coast Pipeline Approvals, Project Will Move Forward as Scheduled; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Pursuing Non-Core Asset Sales; 06/04/2018 – DOMINION SUSPENDS DIGITAL DATA INTERCHANGE PROVIDED BY LATITUDE; 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 01/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Foresees Even Greater Growth of Renewable Energy; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Resources Black Warrior Tr, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOMR); 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80-$4.25 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Prod (CLMT) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 349,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 38.81% . The institutional investor held 3.53 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.56 million, up from 3.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Calumet Specialty Prod for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $300.60 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.086 during the last trading session, reaching $3.876. About 1,862 shares traded. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) has declined 40.38% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CLMT News: 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Expects Revisions to Previously Announced 2017 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results; 08/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS, L.P. REPORTS REDEMPTION OF; 14/05/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. to File its Form 10-Q on May 15th and Will Host First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call on May 16th; 08/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP – FOR FISCAL 2018, TOTAL CAPITAL SPENDING IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $80 MILLION AND $90 MILLION; 09/04/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Announces the Acquisition of Biosynthetic Technologies, LLC, Enhancing the Technological Capabilities of the Specialty Products Business; 19/04/2018 – DJ Calumet Specialty Products Partners, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLMT); 08/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods 4Q Loss/Shr 82c; 19/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS – IMPLEMENTATION, LEARNING PROCESS RELATED TO NEW ENTERPRISE RESOURCE PLANNING SYSTEM LED TO THE DEVELOPMENT; 15/05/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP – FOR FY 2018, CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE TOTAL CAPEX WITHIN RANGE OF $80 TO $90 MLN; 15/05/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP QTRLY LIMITED PARTNERS’ INTEREST BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER UNIT $0.06

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. $149,998 worth of stock was bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Estabrook Capital Management has invested 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Huntington Bancorp has 0.31% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Summit Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.16% or 4,151 shares in its portfolio. Macroview Investment Mngmt Limited Company owns 2,134 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Lc holds 2,700 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Element Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.04% or 17,484 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Ny accumulated 0.01% or 2,948 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) reported 1,373 shares. Moors & Cabot Incorporated accumulated 72,876 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel holds 170,520 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Rowland Com Investment Counsel Adv holds 0% or 3,473 shares. Proffitt Goodson invested 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Parsons Cap Ri reported 7,580 shares. Amg Funds Lc invested in 0.54% or 7,216 shares.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 36,888 shares to 4.52 million shares, valued at $179.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yield Mu by 31,461 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,654 shares, and cut its stake in Orasure Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OSUR).

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72M and $750.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,341 shares to 62,811 shares, valued at $11.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,420 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).