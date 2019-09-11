Adams Asset Advisors Upped Holding in Schweitzer (SWM) as Stock Price Rose; Salesforce.Com (CRM) Holder Montag & Caldwell Has Raised Position by $8.06 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 23.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc bought 51,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 270,686 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.87M, up from 219,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $149.65. About 6.04M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 9c-Loss 8c; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce 10-K: Salesforce Ventures Recently Agreed to Invest Another $100M in ‘a Late Stage Technology Company; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Results Should See a Boost From Robust Tech Spending — Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens After Transforming San Francisco Skyline; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME A3 SENIOR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM; OUTLOOK STABLE; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce will likely update its guidance to reflect the MuleSoft deal; 15/05/2018 – Vlocity Launches Automated Claims Features to Expand End-to-End Insurance Policy Lifecycle Management; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 16/04/2018 – Salesforce to Power Personalized Customer Engagement for Arcos Dorados; 23/05/2018 – lnsycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schweitzer (SWM) by 67.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 22,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.32% . The institutional investor held 55,515 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, up from 33,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schweitzer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $35.44. About 111,871 shares traded. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has declined 16.82% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SWM News: 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q EPS 68C; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Schweitzer-Mauduit; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit 1Q EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 16/04/2018 Schweitzer-Mauduit Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Schweitzer-Mauduit International I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWM)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold SWM shares while 41 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 1.41% less from 27.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Naples Advsrs holds 0.05% or 5,550 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Group has invested 0% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Swiss Savings Bank owns 56,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Mackenzie Financial has 0% invested in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.01% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). James Rech reported 0.04% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Yorktown Management And Rech Inc owns 31,083 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Lc has invested 0.01% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Art Advisors Ltd Company reported 20,800 shares. Prudential Fincl accumulated 145,479 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM).

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72M and $750.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Communities Inc Reit (NYSE:SUI) by 13,942 shares to 95,655 shares, valued at $11.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,811 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Corp Va (NYSE:UVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New England & has 1,825 shares. 467 were reported by Oakworth Inc. Evergreen Capital Management Limited Liability Com has 1,850 shares. 4.21 million are owned by Legal General Gp Public Limited Company. 627,482 are held by Gilder Gagnon Howe And Company Limited Liability. Fagan Assocs has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Ballentine Ltd Liability owns 0.07% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 8,294 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt reported 0.07% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Capital Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 16,135 were accumulated by Cadinha Comm Limited Liability Co. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 31,374 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt Com reported 0.07% stake. Capstone Invest Lc holds 4,670 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prns owns 12,571 shares. Savant Ltd Liability Co invested 0.09% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,853 shares to 3,447 shares, valued at $681,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 20,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,922 shares, and cut its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).