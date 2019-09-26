Adams Asset Advisors Trimmed Universal Va (UVV) Position by $320,400; Valuation Rose; Holder Highland Capital Management Has Raised Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) Stake

Adams Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Universal Corp Va (UVV) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc sold 5,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 144,289 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.77 million, down from 149,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Universal Corp Va for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $54.43. About 29,077 shares traded. Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) has declined 11.26% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.26% the S&P500. Some Historical UVV News: 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp 4Q Rev $607.5M; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp 4Q Adj EPS $1.44; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corporation Reports Annual Results; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp Announces Enhanced Cap Allocation Strategy; 29/05/2018 – Universal Corporation Sets Annual Meeting Date; 18/05/2018 – Universal Corporation Announces Conference Call; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp: Returning Excess Cap Through Shr Repurchases; 19/04/2018 – Universal Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp 4Q Net $30.5M; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corporation Announces Enhanced Capital Allocation Strategy And 36% Dividend Increase

Highland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) by 349.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc bought 34,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 44,386 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.79 million, up from 9,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle International Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $142.16. About 483,998 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 19,649 shares to 152,074 shares, valued at $8.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sony Corp Amer Sh New Adr (NYSE:SNE) by 18,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,310 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Forget National Retail Properties: Realty Income Is a Better Dividend Growth Stock – Motley Fool” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investing In American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT): What You Need To Know – Yahoo Finance” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Consider This Before Buying Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) For The 7.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Apartment REITs to Buy Right Now Read Full Article – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72M and $647.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) by 10,654 shares to 102,362 shares, valued at $5.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Universal Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Calculating The Fair Value Of Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Universal Corporation: Creating Potential Treasure In Tobacco – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How to Invest in Tobacco Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “LB, NBR, UVV and WMS among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

