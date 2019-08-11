Adams Asset Advisors Trimmed Its Sun Communities Reit (SUI) Stake by $1.65 Million; Market Value Rose; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Declined, Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Lifted by $1.73 Million Its Stake

Adams Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Sun Communities Inc Reit (SUI) by 12.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc sold 13,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The institutional investor held 95,655 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.34 million, down from 109,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sun Communities Inc Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $141.23. About 476,194 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 06/03/2018 REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q Core FFO Per Shr to Be in the Range of $1.03 to $1.06; 22/05/2018 – REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 24/04/2018 – MHI Announces Largest 50 Manufactured Home Community Owner/Operators; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC – TOTAL PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY WAS 95.8 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 95.9 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED ATM OFFERING FOR UP TO $400M SHRS

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 10.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 12,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 135,946 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.00 million, up from 123,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.59 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- 1-DAY ACUVUE Moist for ASTIGMATISM Brand Contact Lenses; 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale; 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets $2.1 Billion Offer for Blood Glucose Monitoring Business; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C

Analysts await Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.42 EPS, up 5.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SUI’s profit will be $128.75M for 24.86 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Sun Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.34% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold SUI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 77.06 million shares or 0.75% less from 77.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio invested in 0.06% or 115,944 shares. Reilly Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 200 shares. Natixis reported 38,852 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.17% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Ameriprise Finance owns 356,169 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Com owns 2,395 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. M&T Bancshares Corporation stated it has 8,098 shares. 19,627 were accumulated by Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Grp holds 0.07% or 2,840 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Group holds 222,364 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 1,498 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.21% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Moreover, Qs Invsts Limited Liability has 0% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 3,700 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 7,686 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance has invested 0.19% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $30.31 million activity.

More notable recent Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Fourth Quarter 2018 Dividends – GlobeNewswire” published on November 27, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) Announces Distribution Increase – GlobeNewswire” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sun Communities Inc (SUI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sun Communities REIT: Income And Great Total Return Play – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Is Johnson & Johnson Stock Losing Its Shine? – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “5 Medtech Companies May Be Winning at Johnson & Johnsonâ€™s Expense – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Johnson & Johnson a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: Earnings Disappointments – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 3,400 shares to 2,239 shares, valued at $251,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp New by 388,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,676 shares, and cut its stake in Nielsen Hldgs Plc.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.