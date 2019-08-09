Adams Asset Advisors Stake in Calumet Specialty Prod (CLMT) Has Raised by $1.05 Million as Share Price Rose; Fairview Capital Investment Management Decreased Its Gaslog LTD (GLOG) Position as Shares Declined

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Prod (CLMT) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 349,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 38.81% . The institutional investor held 3.53 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.56 million, up from 3.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Calumet Specialty Prod for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.04% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $4.51. About 91,731 shares traded. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) has declined 40.38% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CLMT News: 11/05/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS CITES ERP SOFTWARE IMPLEMENTATION; 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods Sees Commensurate Decrease in Those Line Items for FY 2017; 09/04/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS BUYS BIOSYNTHETIC TECHNOLOGIES; 08/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods 4Q Loss $64.9M; 15/05/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP – FOR FY 2018, CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE TOTAL CAPEX WITHIN RANGE OF $80 TO $90 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods 4Q Loss/Shr 82c; 10/04/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Announces the Completion of the Early Redemption of the Partnership’s 11.5% Senior Se; 14/05/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. to File its Form 10-Q on May 15th and Will Host First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call on May 16th; 02/04/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods 4Q Loss $83.6M; 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods Continues to Integrate Enterprise Resource Planning System

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Gaslog Ltd (GLOG) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc sold 34,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% . The hedge fund held 2.70 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.11 million, down from 2.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gaslog Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $993.51M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $12.22. About 169,542 shares traded. GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) has declined 14.04% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOG News: 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.21; 21/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Acquisition Of GasLog Gibraltar For $207 Million And Repayment Of Intercompany Loan; 21/03/2018 – GLOG0 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP: PURCHASE OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR; 15/05/2018 – GasLog Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD GLOG.N QUARTERLY REVENUE $138.5 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Partnership to Repay in Full Its $45M Unsecured Term Loan From GasLog; 15/03/2018 – GasLog Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – 7.1% INCREASE IN QTRLY DIVIDEND TO $0.15 PER COMMON SHARE PAYABLE ON MAY 24, 2018; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – QTRLY REVENUE $138.5 MLN VS $128.3 MLN; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – CONTRACTED CHARTER REVENUES ESTIMATED TO INCREASE FROM $486.0 MLN FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 TO $523.7 MLN FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold CLMT shares while 9 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 9.18 million shares or 0.23% less from 9.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barnett invested in 0.76% or 376,100 shares. Oakwood Capital Management Lc Ca has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT). Tower Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) invested in 0% or 11,334 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 120 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 260 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd holds 3.53 million shares. Cls Invs Lc invested in 125 shares. Jane Street Lc owns 10,838 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 306,205 shares. Stifel Financial holds 0% or 14,576 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase Communication has invested 0% in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT). 145,257 are owned by Wells Fargo Mn. Moreover, Citadel Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT). 43,000 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding. 75,752 are owned by Barclays Public Ltd.

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72M and $750.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 500,000 shares to 6.29M shares, valued at $416.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Corp Va (NYSE:UVV) by 10,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,629 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

