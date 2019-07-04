Adams Asset Advisors Raised Its Position in Schweitzer (SWM) as Valuation Declined; At&T (T) Shareholder Nwi Management LP Decreased Its Position as Market Value Rose

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schweitzer (SWM) by 67.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 22,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,515 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, up from 33,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schweitzer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $32.95. About 62,191 shares traded. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has declined 27.15% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SWM News: 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q EPS 68C; 02/05/2018 – SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit 1Q EPS 68c; 16/04/2018 Schweitzer-Mauduit Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Schweitzer-Mauduit; 21/04/2018 – DJ Schweitzer-Mauduit International I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWM)

Nwi Management Lp decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp sold 180,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.62 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.80M, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.98. About 20.14 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T says vetting lapse led to ‘mistake’ of hiring Trump fixer; 19/04/2018 – Cradlepoint Invited to Participate in the AT&T Hackathon Focused on Public Safety; 18/04/2018 – AT&T unit Vrio postpones IPO; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Seen Having Edge Over U.S. in Court Battle for Time Warner; 25/04/2018 – AT&T slides after-hours; company misses EPS & revenue expectations; 30/03/2018 – Time Warner: Dividend Payable May 1 With April 10 Record Date, Aligning Timing With AT&T Dividend Timing; 08/05/2018 – AT&T confirms it paid Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for ‘insights’ on administration; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for Possible IPO of Latin America TV Business Vrio; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Also Expects to Launch Premium Streaming Experience to Compete With Traditional Linear TV Products for In-Home Use; 21/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ACER SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT T$237.3 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79 billion and $3.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) by 60,000 shares to 375,000 shares, valued at $29.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equities (Call) by 20.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 23.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 1.10% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.91 per share. T’s profit will be $6.57 billion for 9.44 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72 million and $750.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14,096 shares to 162,420 shares, valued at $8.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 24,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,772 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).