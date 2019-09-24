Adams Asset Advisors Maintains Stake in Western Gas Partners (WES); As Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Stock Declined, Holder Deccan Value Investors LP Has Upped Stake

Deccan Value Investors Lp increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 60.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deccan Value Investors Lp bought 3.67 million shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 9.74 million shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $416.40M, up from 6.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deccan Value Investors Lp who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $38.98. About 49,685 shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 24/04/2018 – Herbalife Ltd. Announces Strategic Name Change to Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Reflecting its Leadership as a Premier Global Nutrition Company; 25/04/2018 – Bill Ackman’s bet against Herbalife was ‘dangerous,’ CNBC’s Scott Wapner says; 21/03/2018 – Top Global Herbalife Distributors Gather for Annual Leadership Conference, Participation in Education & Training to Further; 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 24/04/2018 – Herbalife Ltd. Announces Strategic Name Change to Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Reflecting its Leadership as a Premier Global; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Welcomes New Members to its Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.11; 18/04/2018 – Herbalife Announces Self-Tender Offer Seeking to Purchase Up to $600 M of Its Common Shrs; 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition 1Q Net $82.1M; 16/04/2018 – Herbalife Launches Asia Pacific Shared Services Center in Malaysia to Support Growing Nutrition Demand in the Region

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Western Gas Partners (WES) by 52.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 10,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The institutional investor held 29,245 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $899,000, up from 19,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Western Gas Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $25.94. About 6,788 shares traded. Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) has declined 28.13% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.13% the S&P500. Some Historical WES News: 15/03/2018 – James Thornhill: BREAKING: Wesfarmers $WES to de-merge Coles business, will retain a 20% stake. Shareholders will get new Coles; 13/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS NAMES GENNIFER F. KELLY AS NEW COO; 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Western Gas Partners, and DCP Midstream Seek to Expand the Front Range Pipeline; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM LP – ENTERPRISE WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR CONSTRUCTING EXPANSION, WHICH WILL CONSIST OF ADDING PUMPING CAPACITY ALONG 583-MILE ROUTE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Gas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WES); 13/05/2018 – Western Gas Names New Chief Operating Officer; 15/03/2018 Financial Review: #BREAKING: @Wesfarmers to spin off @Coles into separate ASX company.$WES #ausbiz; 01/05/2018 – Western Gas Partners 1Q EPS 38c; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $272.1M, EST. $274.4M; 17/04/2018 – WESTERN GAS REPORTS 1Q DISTRIBUTION OF $0.9350/UNIT

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72 million and $647.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jm Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 3,428 shares to 63,300 shares, valued at $7.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Corp Va (NYSE:UVV) by 5,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,289 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Deccan Value Investors Lp, which manages about $1.48B and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 122,000 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $208.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

