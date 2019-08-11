Adams Asset Advisors Lowered Sun Communities Reit (SUI) Position By $1.65 Million; Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. Sponsored Adr (GOL) Sellers Increased By 34.34% Their Shorts

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. Sponsored Adr (NYSE:GOL) had an increase of 34.34% in short interest. GOL’s SI was 3.58M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 34.34% from 2.67M shares previously. With 1.25M avg volume, 3 days are for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. Sponsored Adr (NYSE:GOL)’s short sellers to cover GOL’s short positions. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $20.45. About 1.23 million shares traded. Gol Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) has risen 177.58% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 177.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GOL News: 09/05/2018 – GOL Linhas Aereas Cuts 2018 View To EPS 50c-EPS 65c; 05/04/2018 – Brazil’s Gol sees improved operating margin in first quarter; 07/03/2018 – GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA – SEES 2018 ASKS, SYSTEM UP 1% TO 3%; 07/03/2018 – GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA – SEES 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUES ABOUT R$11 BLN; 05/04/2018 – GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for March 2018; 04/04/2018 – BOEING – GOL LINHAS AEREAS S.A. WILL TAKE DELIVERY OF ITS FIRST NEW 737 MAX 8 STARTING THIS YEAR; 07/03/2018 – GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA – SEES 2018 NON-FUEL CASK ABOUT R$0.15; 20/04/2018 – GOL announces Notice to the Market; 08/03/2018 – GOL Linhas Aereas Feb. Load Factor Was 77.8%; 07/03/2018 – GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA – SEES PRELIMINARY 2019 AVERAGE LOAD FACTOR 79% TO 81%

Adams Asset Advisors Llc decreased Sun Communities Inc Reit (SUI) stake by 12.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Adams Asset Advisors Llc sold 13,942 shares as Sun Communities Inc Reit (SUI)’s stock rose 7.30%. The Adams Asset Advisors Llc holds 95,655 shares with $11.34 million value, down from 109,597 last quarter. Sun Communities Inc Reit now has $12.81B valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $141.23. About 476,194 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q EPS 38c; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED AT MARKET OFFERING SALES PACT; 06/03/2018 REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q Core FFO Per Shr to Be in the Range of $1.03 to $1.06; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Net $30M; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC – TOTAL PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY WAS 95.8 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 95.9 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2017; 06/03/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES DECLARES 1Q DIVIDEND 71C/SHR VS 67C, EST. 71C; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.56 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen

Among 3 analysts covering Gol Linhas (NYSE:GOL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Gol Linhas has $22.4000 highest and $17.5 lowest target. $19.63’s average target is -4.01% below currents $20.45 stock price. Gol Linhas had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Gol Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 3 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 28 investors sold SUI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 77.06 million shares or 0.75% less from 77.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Corp holds 0.02% or 11,434 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 165,517 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jane Street Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 124,260 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Pictet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 2,395 shares. Ent Fincl Services Corporation has invested 0.01% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Echo Street Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.68% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Martingale Asset Lp holds 0.43% or 336,373 shares in its portfolio. Lifeplan Fincl Group reported 1,143 shares. Veritable LP has 9,065 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Green Street Investors Limited Company reported 63,900 shares. Aviva Public Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 51,767 shares.

Analysts await Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.42 EPS, up 5.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SUI’s profit will be $128.75 million for 24.86 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Sun Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.34% EPS growth.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $30.31 million activity. 257,179 shares were bought by WEISS ARTHUR A, worth $30.31M.

Among 2 analysts covering Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sun Communities has $12300 highest and $112 lowest target. $117.67’s average target is -16.68% below currents $141.23 stock price. Sun Communities had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by BMO Capital Markets.

