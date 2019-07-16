Adams Asset Advisors Lowered Occidental Pete (OXY) Holding by $33.00 Million; As Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Stock Value Rose, Mcdaniel Terry & Co Has Raised Its Holding

Adams Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.29 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416.39M, down from 6.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $51.08. About 6.35 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION

Mcdaniel Terry & Co increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 36.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co bought 55,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 208,347 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.53 million, up from 152,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 5.26M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 03/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$2.7 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation; 01/05/2018 – Mentor enhances tool portfolio for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes and Wafer-on-Wafer stacking technology; 27/03/2018 – Renesas to outsource vehicle microcontroller production to TSMC, sources say; 07/03/2018 – Exclusive TAIPEI — GlobalFoundries, the second largest contract chipmaker in the world, has asked Chinese regulators to probe market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) for violating anti-trust laws, said two industry sources familiar with the matter; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS SAYS FY REVENUE TO GROW 10 PCT VS EARLIER FORECAST OF 10-15 PCT DUE TO SOFTER SMARTPHONE DEMAND AND UNCERTAINTY IN CRYPTO CURRENCY MARKET; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 08/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$4.0 BLN

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.62 million activity. 37,460 shares were bought by Hollub Vicki A., worth $1.80M on Monday, June 10. $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR. The insider Backus Marcia E. bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900. Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Tuesday, June 11. Brown Oscar K had bought 15,000 shares worth $724,200 on Monday, June 10. 4,100 shares valued at $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. OXY’s profit will be $808.03M for 11.82 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion National Bank accumulated 603,508 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt reported 19,175 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cibc Markets holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 429,329 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd holds 2.51 million shares. 356,365 were accumulated by Cap Guardian Tru. First Interstate Bancorp reported 940 shares. Investors Asset Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv holds 0.22% or 4,786 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding reported 0.18% stake. Duncker Streett And stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Sun Life has 0.34% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 23,380 shares. Art Lc accumulated 53,600 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 1.40 million shares. Zwj Invest Counsel invested in 4,136 shares. Natixis accumulated 0.02% or 39,393 shares. First Mercantile Trust, a Tennessee-based fund reported 7,871 shares.

