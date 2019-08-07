Adams Asset Advisors Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; 1 Analysts Bullish Basic Energy Services, Inc. (BAS)

Among 2 analysts covering Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Basic Energy Services had 6 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Seaport Global with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. See Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Hold New Target: $3 Downgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Piper Jaffray

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

31/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: Seaport Global Rating: Buy New Target: $6 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Adams Asset Advisors Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 15.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Adams Asset Advisors Llc sold 6,905 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Adams Asset Advisors Llc holds 36,401 shares with $4.29M value, down from 43,306 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $134.69. About 25.62M shares traded or 3.56% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games; 15/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Shanghai Education Service Park for Implementing 7 International Certificate Projects in China; 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Uber, Lyft scrap mandatory arbitration for sexual assault claims; 26/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley expects Microsoft’s dominant share of the projected $250 billion public cloud market will grow; 17/04/2018 – Columbus to Lead Key Sessions at Summit EMEA Microsoft Dynamics Conference; 19/03/2018 – Former GM, Microsoft CFO named senior White House policy official; 09/04/2018 – KPMG TO ACQUIRE ADOXIO — STRENGTHENING ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AS A MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 INTEGRATOR; 04/05/2018 – Free to play, expensive to love: ‘Fortnite’ changes video game business; 25/04/2018 – lnGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18

Basic Energy Services, Inc. provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company has market cap of $40.98 million. The Company’s Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; cased-hole wireline services; and underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs. It currently has negative earnings. This segment operates 281 pumping units; and 47 air compressor packages.

The stock increased 1.33% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.52. About 529,127 shares traded or 2.13% up from the average. Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) has declined 84.29% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BAS News: 17/04/2018 – BASIC ENERGY CORP BSC.PS – FY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE 58.1 MLN PESOS VS LOSS OF 75.6 MLN PESOS; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group PLC Exits Basic Energy Services; 28/03/2018 – BASIC ENERGY SERVICES LOWERS ’18 CAPEX TO $80 MLN FROM $95 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Basic Energy Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAS); 07/03/2018 – WITHDRAWN: BASIC ENERGY SVCS $300M 5NC2 SR SEC NOTES; 27/03/2018 – Basic Energy Services Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Withdraws All Ratings For Basic Energy; 05/03/2018 S&P ASSIGNS BASIC ENERGY SERVICES INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 07/03/2018 – BASIC ENERGY SERVICES: WITHDRAWAL OF PROPOSED SR SECURED NOTES; 03/04/2018 – BASIC ENERGY SERVICES: CFO KRENEK TO RETIRE

More notable recent Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “16 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Basic Energy Services, Inc (BAS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Basic Energy Services May Start Recovering Late In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Basic Energy Services (BAS) Presents At Scotia Howard Weil 47th Annual Energy Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on March 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wrong Time For A Share Buyback At Basic Energy Services – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howard Cap Management owns 5.24% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 314,852 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Llc owns 18,303 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Financial Advantage Inc holds 0.07% or 800 shares. Moreover, Staley Cap Advisers has 5.85% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Martingale Asset Mgmt LP owns 1.16 million shares or 1.48% of their US portfolio. The Kentucky-based Cullinan has invested 2.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Atlanta Mgmt Company L L C has invested 0.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gibraltar Capital Mgmt Inc has 33,564 shares. Deltec Asset Mgmt reported 3.82% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). West Chester Advsr owns 9,789 shares. Ironwood Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 131,771 shares. Bainco Interest reported 199,855 shares. High Pointe Cap Management Limited Com reported 4,030 shares. Manchester Management Limited Liability invested in 0.48% or 32,024 shares. Middleton And Communications Inc Ma reported 1.01% stake.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Wedbush. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $140 target in Thursday, February 21 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, July 19. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $14300 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Barclays Capital. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 19 with “Outperform”.