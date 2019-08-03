Adams Asset Advisors Lowered Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $442,449; Fortinet (FTNT) Market Valuation Declined While Meritage Portfolio Management Trimmed by $10.33 Million Its Holding

Adams Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc sold 2,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 62,811 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.93 million, down from 65,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86M shares traded or 51.65% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/03/2018 – Apple, Lenovo Caught in Crossfire as U.S.-China Trade War Looms; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s new iPad will start at $299 for schools. (So, the same $329 for everyone else?) It’s available to order today, and will start shipping and arriving this week. #AppleEDUchat; 03/04/2018 – Apple Insists iPhone Users Enroll In Apple Pay With a Red Badge That Won’t Go Away; 01/05/2018 – But Apple announced a generous $100 billion capital return program; 11/05/2018 – Have those floppy disks ready! This connoisseur has the world’s largest collection of rare Apple computers; 04/05/2018 – Daily Mail: Apple boss’s concerns for children and apps [Eire Region]; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 09/04/2018 – AAPL: Apple announces red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, coming April 13th. – ! $AAPL; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Apple Team Up on New Credit Card–Update

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) by 66.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 124,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 62,329 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23M, down from 186,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Fortinet Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.69B market cap company. The stock increased 8.90% or $7.03 during the last trading session, reaching $86.05. About 5.66 million shares traded or 247.05% up from the average. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award; 15/03/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Data Center Intrusion Prevention System Test Report; 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners LLC Exits Position in Fortinet; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE EXITED 2.09% FORTINET STAKE IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q EPS 24c; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O – EXPECTS CAPEX TO BE $25 MLN TO $30 MLN – EXEC, CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – CSPi Recognized as a Top 10 Fortinet Solution Provider by Leading Security Publication; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 corporate family rating to Everest Bidco SAS (Exclusive Group); outlook stable

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 31, 2019 : GE, NOK, AMD, BHP, AAPL, AMRN, EIX, QQQ, SPOT, MU, ENPH, ITUB – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple (AAPL) Beats on Surprise China Numbers; Plus EA, MDLZ – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Thursday Apple Rumors: Apple May Be Giving Up on AR Glasses – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: Amazon Sold HOW Much During Prime Day? – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Nio Stock Set to Burst 40%+ and Reach $5? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. America First Investment Limited Co invested 0.33% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Telemus Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.81% or 125,498 shares. Cognios Capital Limited Liability holds 3.14% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 46,951 shares. Private Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability Co holds 176,868 shares or 5.53% of its portfolio. Bath Savings Co has 4.48% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Boyd Watterson Asset Management Lc Oh invested in 14,906 shares. Ssi Management Inc invested in 0.14% or 8,890 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 12.43M shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na accumulated 1.87 million shares. Long Road Invest Counsel Llc owns 6,004 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. 1832 Asset LP holds 1.69M shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust has invested 2.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 1.87 million shares or 2.85% of all its holdings. S&Co reported 96,908 shares stake. Hilltop holds 38,565 shares.