Adams Asset Advisors Lowered Its Apple (AAPL) Holding; Wexford Capital LP Has Raised Mosaic Co New (MOS) Holding By $8.17 Million

Adams Asset Advisors Llc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 3.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Adams Asset Advisors Llc sold 2,341 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Adams Asset Advisors Llc holds 62,811 shares with $11.93 million value, down from 65,152 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $944.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.23% or $8.49 during the last trading session, reaching $208.97. About 47.54 million shares traded or 79.30% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – US investigates telecom carriers, industry organization over alleged eSIM collusion after Apple’s complaint, sources say; 02/04/2018 – Apple Said to Plan Move From Intel to Mac Chips (Video); 24/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, inc. announces the partnering with Southern Eagle Distributing, Inc. to re-introduce Apple Rush 100% sparkling juices within the AB distribution Network; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business, Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles, and meet the women of cryptocurrency; 25/05/2018 – Apple Screen Wizards Throng L.A. Expo to Find Future Displays; 11/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers; 20/03/2018 – ‘Ambitious’ Apple Store Put Up For Sale by Chicago Landlord; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management Adds Aptiv, Exits Praxair, Cuts Apple: 13F

Wexford Capital Lp increased Mosaic Co New (MOS) stake by 86.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wexford Capital Lp acquired 302,701 shares as Mosaic Co New (MOS)’s stock declined 2.40%. The Wexford Capital Lp holds 654,425 shares with $17.87M value, up from 351,724 last quarter. Mosaic Co New now has $7.95B valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.61. About 7.32M shares traded or 38.78% up from the average. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 16/05/2018 – Mosaic Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – MOVE WILL ALLOW CO TO RECONSIDER U.S. OFFICE FOOTPRINT, INCLUDING SPACES IN PLYMOUTH, FISHHAWK AND HIGHLAND OAKS LOCATIONS IN FLORIDA; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: RESTRUCTURING PACE IN CHINA PHOSPHATE TO CONTINUE; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS POTASH DEMAND LOOKS ROBUST; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $900 MLN – $1,100 MLN; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 SALES VOLUME (FINISHED PRODUCT) OF PHOSPHATES 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS IT HAS `NATURAL HEDGE’ FROM U.S.-CHINA TRADE SPAT; 09/03/2018 – The Mosaic Company (MOS), Peers Jump to Session High; Chatter Suggests Potash Mine Collapse in Belarus; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 1.49% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fort Point Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 22,507 shares. Washington Trust Comm holds 3.22% or 284,001 shares in its portfolio. Northside Cap Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.17% or 2,214 shares. Cardinal Management invested 1.96% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). House Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 5.42% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 22,695 were reported by Northwest Investment Counselors Limited Co. Professional Advisory Services Inc owns 1,426 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 8.34M shares or 1.67% of the stock. Dumont & Blake Ltd Liability Com holds 24,860 shares. Rothschild & Asset Management Us has 0.53% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 261,835 shares. Grace & White Inc owns 2,581 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 1.27 million were accumulated by Burgundy Asset Mgmt Ltd. Clark Cap Gp Inc has 323,054 shares for 1.46% of their portfolio. Armstrong Shaw Associate Ct reported 34,896 shares or 6.36% of all its holdings.

Among 28 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $214.57’s average target is 2.68% above currents $208.97 stock price. Apple had 79 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Hold” rating and $160 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Monness on Friday, March 22. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Wedbush maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Thursday, March 21 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Evercore on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 26 with “Overweight”. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $23500 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. Bank of America maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Monday, March 25. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $210 target.

Among 9 analysts covering Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Mosaic Co has $42 highest and $2700 lowest target. $33.60’s average target is 63.03% above currents $20.61 stock price. Mosaic Co had 20 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, March 29 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, May 8. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, April 1 with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The rating was initiated by Berenberg on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold”. The stock of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by CItigroup. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Susquehanna. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, February 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Royal London Asset Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Northern Corporation holds 0.05% or 7.08 million shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson & has invested 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Moors & Cabot owns 76,074 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 1,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). First Allied Advisory Services holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 24,546 shares. Old Bancorp In holds 10,471 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Boston Ptnrs has invested 0.62% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). 8,587 were accumulated by Cleararc Capital. Moody Comml Bank Tru Division holds 0.01% or 6,810 shares. Hudock Capital Group Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). U S Global reported 0.26% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc invested 0.79% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Wexford Capital Lp decreased Nutrien Ltd stake by 224,598 shares to 214,428 valued at $11.31M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) stake by 13,942 shares and now owns 5,363 shares. Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) was reduced too.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $173,872 activity. On Friday, May 10 the insider Isaacson Mark J. bought $23,550. The insider Freeland Clint bought 4,250 shares worth $100,300. Koenig Emery N. bought $50,022 worth of stock.