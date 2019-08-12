Adams Asset Advisors Lowered Apple (AAPL) Position by $442,449; Share Value Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose While Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Has Lifted Its Stake

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 43.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 16,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 55,501 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.55 million, up from 38,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – MSFT: MITIGATED ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT IN WEST EUROPE; 18/05/2018 – Turner Announces First Management Addition Concentrated in Blockchain; 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Launches BenefitsPlace™ to Unify the U.S. Employee Benefits Industry; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $8.95B-$9.15B; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tech firms to pledge not to assist governments in cyberattacks – NYT; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 09/05/2018 – Cognigo Collaborates with Microsoft AIP to Ensure Critical Data Assets Will Not Fall Into the Wrong Hands; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – JASON ZANDER IS BEING PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, AZURE, AND WILL LEAD THE TEAM; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – LINKEDIN REVENUE INCREASED 37% IN QTR

Adams Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc sold 2,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 62,811 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.93M, down from 65,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $908.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple will launch the fourth iteration of its smartwatch this fall, according to an analyst report obtained by 9to5Mac; 29/05/2018 – Apple is planning on using OLED screens on all new iPhones going forward, meaning a good deal of benefits for consumers, according to @robotodd; 27/03/2018 – Apple hosted a Tuesday event at Chicago’s Lane Tech College Prep High School; 28/03/2018 – Apple has a new 9.7-inch iPad. It will start at $299 for schools and $329 for everyone else; 09/04/2018 – APPLE GLOBALLY POWERED BY 100% RENEWABLE ENERGY, UP FROM 96%; 26/04/2018 – MILLENNIUM SERVICES GROUP LTD MIL.AX – SIGNED MULTI-LOCATION CONTRACT WITH APPLE TO PROVIDE CLEANING & HYGIENE SERVICES TO 15 APPLE STORES; 27/03/2018 – Apple Services to Drive Next Leg of Growth, Says Schoenstein (Video); 01/05/2018 – The Daily Digest: Music industry insiders say Google’s big streaming music plans won’t beat Spotify or Apple because of its; 23/04/2018 – Inquiry opens into Apple-Shazam deal; 02/04/2018 – It’s time to bet against Apple, says technical trader

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 478 shares to 7,057 shares, valued at $8.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 13,562 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,118 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Trust Investment, a Kentucky-based fund reported 297,931 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Company, Washington-based fund reported 537,544 shares. Uss Investment Mgmt stated it has 5.64% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Salem Mgmt Inc holds 6.08% or 95,332 shares. Summit Fincl Wealth holds 15,326 shares. Veritas Inv Management Llp has 920,773 shares. Dowling Yahnke Limited Com has invested 1.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 97,794 are held by Weik Management. Arbor Investment Advisors Limited holds 9,123 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 209,971 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 45,482 shares. Van Eck Associate stated it has 283,866 shares. Scott And Selber owns 56,970 shares for 3.51% of their portfolio. A D Beadell Inv Counsel has invested 2.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Miles Cap has 1.6% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15,674 shares.