Adams Asset Advisors Lifted Holding in Schweitzer (SWM) by $850,060 as Valuation Rose; Union Bankshares Has Cut Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Position by $380,472; Stock Rose

Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 7.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp sold 1,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 18,445 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 million, down from 19,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $248.69. About 1.11M shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schweitzer (SWM) by 67.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 22,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.32% . The institutional investor held 55,515 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, up from 33,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schweitzer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.45. About 109,608 shares traded. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has declined 16.82% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SWM News: 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 16/04/2018 Schweitzer-Mauduit Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Schweitzer-Mauduit International I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWM); 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q EPS 68C; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit 1Q EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Schweitzer-Mauduit; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie; 02/05/2018 – SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT 1Q ADJ EPS 82C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold SWM shares while 41 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 1.41% less from 27.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 91,378 shares. Ifrah Services, Arkansas-based fund reported 7,189 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt accumulated 56,000 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Hotchkis Wiley Cap Lc has invested 0.02% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). 66,163 were accumulated by First Advsr L P. Asset Mngmt, Colorado-based fund reported 436,265 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). 1,027 are held by State Bank Of Montreal Can. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 113,852 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup holds 0% or 23,194 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 0% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Advisory Serv Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,699 shares. Gsa Ptnrs Llp owns 12,048 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.06% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM).

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72M and $750.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,905 shares to 36,401 shares, valued at $4.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sun Communities Inc Reit (NYSE:SUI) by 13,942 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,655 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc stated it has 0.22% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Wealth Architects Ltd Com invested in 929 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Clark Cap Management stated it has 1,713 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Tctc Holdg Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Tompkins Financial accumulated 473 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Alta Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 2.84% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 192,994 shares. Sit Inv Associate stated it has 0.56% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Highlander Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 1,375 shares. 958 were accumulated by Iowa Savings Bank. 864 are held by Balyasny Asset Management Ltd. 371 were reported by Capital Advsrs Lc. Fiera Cap stated it has 2.98M shares or 2.9% of all its holdings. Court Place Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0.14% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 222,649 shares or 0.36% of the stock.

