Adams Asset Advisors Increases Stake in Schweitzer (SWM); Monarch Capital Management Has Upped Its Kroger (KR) Stake by $754,560 as Stock Price Declined

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schweitzer (SWM) by 67.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 22,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.32% . The institutional investor held 55,515 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, up from 33,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schweitzer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.78. About 19,218 shares traded. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has declined 16.82% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SWM News: 16/04/2018 Schweitzer-Mauduit Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Schweitzer-Mauduit; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q EPS 68C; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit 1Q EPS 68c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Schweitzer-Mauduit International I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWM)

Monarch Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kroger (KR) by 29.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Capital Management Inc bought 31,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 136,975 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, up from 105,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kroger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $23.17. About 1.71M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 23/03/2018 – ‘No truth’ in report of possible Target-Kroger merger; 26/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Target And Kroger Refute Merger Rumors; 20/04/2018 – KROGER COMPLETES SALE CONVENIENCE STORE TO EG GROUP FOR $2.15B; 15/03/2018 – Kroger Declares Regular 12.5c Di; 16/04/2018 – Rob Portman: In Cincinnati, Portman Joins Kroger in Announcing New Employee Benefits Because of Tax Reform; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS ‘PRETTY OPTIMISTIC’ CAN FUND KROGER PARTNERSHIP WITHOUT GOING TO INVESTORS; 19/04/2018 – Ralphs Grocery Company Commits to Creating Safer Communities by Joining Effort to Combat Opioid Abuse; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington-Beijing trade talks; Kroger bets on automation; 23/05/2018 – KROGER – INITIAL TRANSACTION PRICE IS $200 MLN & FUTURE EARNOUT PAYMENTS OF UP TO $500 MLN OVER 5 YRS CONTINGENT ON ACHIEVING CERTAIN MILESTONES; 17/05/2018 – Ocado Entering U.S. Market Through Technology Deal With Kroger — MarketWatch

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72M and $750.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14,096 shares to 162,420 shares, valued at $8.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,401 shares, and cut its stake in Sun Communities Inc Reit (NYSE:SUI).

More notable recent Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schweitzer-Mauduit: A Slow Burn To Growth – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2016, also Fool.com with their article: “Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. (SWM) CEO Jeffrey Kramer on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Unit Corporation (UNT) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SWM Expands Its Water Filtration Offerings by Launching REVONEX Membrane Backing Paper – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold SWM shares while 41 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 1.41% less from 27.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) for 8,240 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 14,528 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) for 47,050 shares. Advisory Lc holds 6,699 shares. Fmr Lc owns 394,566 shares. Hgk Asset holds 0.06% or 5,426 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon owns 0.01% invested in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) for 743,216 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 748 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Ftb Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 57 shares. 56,100 were accumulated by Swiss State Bank. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability stated it has 4,067 shares. Systematic Mgmt LP owns 31,595 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cooke Bieler LP accumulated 1.38% or 1.98M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Partners holds 0.03% or 26,202 shares. Pinebridge Invests L P, New York-based fund reported 85,070 shares. Bartlett & Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). 1.46 million were accumulated by Hexavest Inc. 400 are owned by Security Natl Trust. Moreover, Hbk Invs Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 87,995 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors reported 406 shares. Da Davidson & holds 11,131 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantres Asset Mgmt Ltd has 1.64% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 91,900 shares. Hightower Tru Service Lta owns 22,633 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Com reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). The New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.09% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co invested in 0.02% or 61,057 shares. Assetmark accumulated 6,106 shares. New Jersey-based Seabridge Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.35% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity.