Adams Asset Advisors Increases Stake in Schweitzer (SWM); Huntsman (HUN) Holder Icon Advisers Has Cut Its Position

Icon Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Huntsman Corporation (HUN) by 78.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc sold 108,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The institutional investor held 29,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $652,000, down from 137,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Huntsman Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $19.83. About 600,559 shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – ACQUIRES DEMILEC FROM AN AFFILIATE OF SUN CAPITAL PARTNERS, INC; 19/03/2018 – Clariant CEO says update on SABIC partnership likely in September; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Conference May 30; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN BUYS DEMILEC FOR $350M IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN ALSO REPORTS NEW $1.2B UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN TO BUY DEMILEC FROM SUN CAPITAL FOR $350M CASH; 15/05/2018 – Huntsman Announces Second Quarter 2018 Common Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman Sees Long-Term Adj Effective Tax Rate 23%-25%; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman: Paying $350M in All-Cash Transaction for Demile; 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN TO SPEND $2B `WAR CHEST’ ON M&A OR BUYBACKS

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schweitzer (SWM) by 67.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 22,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.32% . The institutional investor held 55,515 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, up from 33,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schweitzer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $33.81. About 18,739 shares traded. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has declined 16.82% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SWM News: 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit 1Q EPS 68c; 16/04/2018 Schweitzer-Mauduit Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Schweitzer-Mauduit; 02/05/2018 – SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Schweitzer-Mauduit International I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWM); 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q EPS 68C

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $57,643 activity.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21B and $996.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 40,700 shares to 156,400 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp New Cl B (NYSE:CBS) by 17,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,200 shares, and has risen its stake in National Fuel Gas Co N J (NYSE:NFG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold HUN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 165.57 million shares or 0.34% less from 166.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation holds 142,027 shares. First Wilshire Securities holds 2.02% or 263,266 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Northern Corp has invested 0.01% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). First Advsr LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 399,325 shares. The Colorado-based Paragon Cap has invested 0.2% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Shell Asset Mgmt Com holds 0.04% or 73,186 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 785,148 shares. Utah Retirement System reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com has invested 0% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Meeder Asset invested in 0.01% or 3,336 shares. Dnb Asset Management As invested in 779,718 shares. Comerica Natl Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested in 0.01% or 529,624 shares.

