Adams Asset Advisors Increases Stake in Calumet Specialty Prod (CLMT); Ruggie Capital Group Has Decreased Position in Apple Com (AAPL) by $551,000

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Prod (CLMT) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 349,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.53M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.56M, up from 3.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Calumet Specialty Prod for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $335.44 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.84% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $4.33. About 119,917 shares traded. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) has declined 44.71% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CLMT News: 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods Doesn’t Anticipate Previously Reported Rev and Liquidity for 4Q Will Change Materially; 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods Expects Decrease in Previously Reported Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA for 4Q; 09/04/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS BUYS BIOSYNTHETIC TECHNOLOGIES; 14/05/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. to File its Form 10-Q on May 15th and Will Host First Quarter Financial Results Confe; 14/05/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. to File its Form 10-Q on May 15th and Will Host First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call on May 16th; 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Expects Revisions to Previously Announced 2017 4Q and Full Yr Results; 11/05/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH U.S. SEC – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL CHANGES IN REV; 19/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH THE U.S. SEC; 19/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY EXPECTS REVISIONS TO 4Q & FULL YEAR RESULTS

Ruggie Capital Group decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 99.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruggie Capital Group sold 2,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 25 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5,000, down from 2,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruggie Capital Group who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $914.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $203.23. About 17.90 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – AAPL: Apple announces red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, coming April 13th. – ! $AAPL; 27/04/2018 – Apple can climb over the peak for smartphones; 06/04/2018 – Apple tells TechCrunch that it plans to release a new Mac Pro computer in 2019; 10/05/2018 – Advanced Credit Technologies, Inc. Wins Approval from Apple and Google to Launch CyberloQ Multi-factor Authentication into Both; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s new approach to its flagship phone has made it harder than usual to gauge the company’s success; 03/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and former Google chief business officer Omid Kordestani were some of the first to offer their support; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Warren Buffett comments on Apple, cryptocurrencies; 17/04/2018 – Tech giants remain most crowded trade for third month running – BAML survey; 03/05/2018 – Apple faces these technical roadblocks in the comedown from earnings euphoria; 04/05/2018 – Apple cheer after Buffett lifts investment to $44bn

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.54 billion for 23.97 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Limited Liability Company, Vermont-based fund reported 80,920 shares. 145,525 are held by Arvest National Bank Tru Division. Peddock Cap Ltd holds 21,908 shares or 2.25% of its portfolio. Fayerweather Charles invested 4.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pathstone Family Office Limited Company holds 1.34% or 55,639 shares. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 138,407 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management invested in 1.29% or 31,430 shares. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability Company holds 0.32% or 30,911 shares. Sunbelt Securities stated it has 27,221 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corporation reported 73,208 shares. Nbw Limited Liability Com holds 58,746 shares or 3.06% of its portfolio. Optimum Investment Advsr has 4.07% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cacti Asset Management Ltd owns 366,694 shares. Violich Capital reported 104,929 shares or 5.05% of all its holdings. Asset Management Advisors Llc holds 7.55% or 47,326 shares in its portfolio.

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72 million and $750.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,905 shares to 36,401 shares, valued at $4.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,420 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Corp Va (NYSE:UVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CLMT shares while 9 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 9.18 million shares or 0.23% less from 9.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 6,904 shares. Lpl Finance Lc reported 141,661 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT). Cls Invs Llc owns 125 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 533,451 shares. Knott David M holds 1.55 million shares. Linscomb & Williams Incorporated has 147,364 shares. 26,550 are held by Fifth Third Commercial Bank. Adams Asset Advisors Limited Company stated it has 1.67% of its portfolio in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT). Geode Cap Limited Co has 0% invested in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT). Gsa Prns Llp accumulated 0.03% or 92,818 shares. Gradient Limited Company holds 0% in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) or 120 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability reported 10,838 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 142,201 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citigroup accumulated 0% or 387,785 shares.