Adams Asset Advisors Increases Stake in Calumet Specialty Prod (CLMT); Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holding Maintained by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Prod (CLMT) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 349,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.53M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.56 million, up from 3.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Calumet Specialty Prod for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.27 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.16. About 147,844 shares traded. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) has declined 44.71% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CLMT News: 15/05/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP QTRLY SALES $750.5 MLN VS $886.5 MLN; 19/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH THE U.S. SEC; 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Expects Revisions to Previously Announced 2017 4Q and Full Yr Results; 14/05/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. to File its Form 10-Q on May 15th and Will Host First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call on May 16th; 15/05/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 08/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods 4Q Loss/Shr 82c; 19/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PARTNERSHIP DOES NOT ANTICIPATE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED REVENUES, LIQUIDITY FOR QTR WILL CHANGE MATERIALLY; 19/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY EXPECTS REVISIONS TO 4Q & FULL YEAR RESULTS; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 19/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY EXPECTS A DROP IN PREVIOUSLY REPORTED INCOME

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 11.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 4,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,770 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.84 million, up from 38,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $369.18. About 641,128 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 27/04/2018 – Lockheed Wins $828.7 Million U.S. Army Contract; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – INCREASE IN AERONAUTICS’ QTRLY NET SALES WAS PRIMARILY ATTRIBUTABLE TO HIGHER NET SALES OF ABOUT $185 MLN FOR F-35 PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – Ascent’s Global Tooling Systems Honored as a Sikorsky Program Supplier of the Year; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Digs In on $119 Million in Fixes for $406 Billion F-35; 03/04/2018 – NASA Selects Lockheed Martin Skunk Works® to Build X-Plane; 22/03/2018 – The Chinese J-31 fighter jet is believed to be a knockoff of Lockheed Martin’s F-35; 06/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Delivers First HC-130J Combat King II To California Air National Guard; 24/04/2018 – When a prime contractor like Lockheed Martin $LMT has problems with boosting cash flow, that can only mean bad things for its subcontractors down the supply chain like $MRCY; 22/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN AWARDS THREE-YEAR CONTRACT TO IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS TO PRODUCE A KEY COMPONENT OF THE F-35 LIGHTNING Il USING IBC’S COST-SAVING PRECISION CAST BERYLLIUM ALLOY TECHNOLOGY; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-LOCKHEED MARTIN EXECUTIVE SAYS GOAL IS TO GET GERMAN TLVS MISSILE DEFENCE PROGRAMME UNDER CONTRACT BY END OF 2018

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 14,469 shares to 22,864 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYR) by 9,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,717 shares, and cut its stake in W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC).

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72M and $750.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Communities Inc Reit (NYSE:SUI) by 13,942 shares to 95,655 shares, valued at $11.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Corp Va (NYSE:UVV) by 10,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,629 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).