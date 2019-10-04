Adams Asset Advisors Increased Its Holding in Western Gas Partners (WES) by $302,040; As Marsh Mclennan Cos (MMC) Stock Price Rose, Holder Btim Lifted Position

Btim Corp increased its stake in Marsh Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 5,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 247,344 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.67 million, up from 241,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Marsh Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $96.54. About 1.31 million shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Profit Rises; Operating Companies See Revenue Growth; 06/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Unit Oliver Wyman Acquires Design Thinking Consultancy 8works; 17/04/2018 – MOVES-BNP Paribas Asset Management names head of pension solutions; 03/04/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 11/05/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Just comply? They probably said that to Rosa Parks as well’ – Inside Terry Marsh’s latest trial -; 30/05/2018 – Football Rumors: East Notes: Patriots, Marsh, Dolphins, Carroo, Eagles; 14/03/2018 – Marsh Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 18/04/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. vs William Marsh Rice University | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 06/03/2018 – Oliver Wyman Acquires Design Thinking Consultancy 8works; 09/03/2018 – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Western Gas Partners (WES) by 52.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 10,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The institutional investor held 29,245 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $899,000, up from 19,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Western Gas Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $25.02. About 428,206 shares traded. Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) has declined 28.13% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.13% the S&P500. Some Historical WES News: 15/03/2018 – James Thornhill: BREAKING: Wesfarmers $WES to de-merge Coles business, will retain a 20% stake. Shareholders will get new Coles; 17/04/2018 – WESTERN GAS REPORTS 1Q DISTRIBUTION OF $0.9350/UNIT; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Gas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WES); 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Enbridge, Western Gas Partners and DCP Midstream Conduct Open Season for Texas Express Expansion; 01/05/2018 – Western Gas Partners 1Q EPS 38c; 03/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS PARTNERS LP WES.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $46; 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Western Gas Partners, and DCP Midstream Seek to Expand the Front Range Pipeline; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM LP – ENTERPRISE WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR CONSTRUCTING EXPANSION, WHICH WILL CONSIST OF ADDING PUMPING CAPACITY ALONG 583-MILE ROUTE; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $272.1M, EST. $274.4M

More notable recent Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Units of Western Midstream Are Sinking Today – Motley Fool” on July 31, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This Little-Known High-Yield Stock Is Starting to Look Very Attractive – The Motley Fool” published on March 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Western Midstream Announces First-Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Anadarko and its MLPs announce new presidents, other executive appointments – Houston Business Journal” published on November 15, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Q1 2019 MLP Distribution Recap: Outlook Improving In Spite Of Cuts – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.99, from 0.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 2 investors sold WES shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 29,855 shares or 97.39% less from 1.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adams Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 29,245 shares stake. Tci Wealth owns 610 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72M and $647.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jm Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 3,428 shares to 63,300 shares, valued at $7.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,212 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI).

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is Hedge Fundsâ€™ 25th Most Popular Stock Pick – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:MMC)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Mercer and Xevant Announce Strategic Plan Optimization Solution for Employer-Sponsored Pharmacy Benefit Plans – Business Wire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Arch Insurance (UK) Limited and Marsh Launch Blue Vault, First of Its Kind Insurance Solution for Digital Assets – Business Wire” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) by 240,369 shares to 287,338 shares, valued at $19.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17,977 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.75M shares, and cut its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold MMC shares while 213 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 420.00 million shares or 0.42% more from 418.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regions Financial stated it has 15,499 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 285,932 shares. Zacks Invest holds 0.26% or 128,562 shares. Fin Architects stated it has 132 shares. Pension invested in 0.2% or 587,620 shares. Security National Tru invested in 935 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Federated Pa owns 16,510 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 1.36M shares. 145 are owned by M&R Inc. Sfmg Ltd Liability, Texas-based fund reported 5,656 shares. Camarda Fincl Advisors Ltd Company holds 0% or 11 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain holds 163 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.13% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 2,882 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.11% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).