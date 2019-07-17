Adams Asset Advisors Holds Stake in Schweitzer (SWM); M Holdings Securities Lowered Holding in United Parcel Service (UPS) as Market Valuation Declined

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 49.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc sold 4,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,428 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $495,000, down from 8,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $103.77. About 494,934 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 25/04/2018 – UPS – STREAMLINING WORK PROCESSES THROUGH TECHNOLOGY FOR “GREATER STAFF EFFICIENCY AND RAISING OPERATING EFFICIENCY”; 26/04/2018 – UPS – FOR U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT IN 1Q 2018, OPERATING PROFIT INCLUDES HEADWINDS FROM SEVERE WINTER WEATHER OF $85 MLN; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Results Include the Adoption of New Acctg Standards for Pension and Rev Recognition; 20/03/2018 – Texas Bombs Show FedEx, UPS Face Tough Task Preventing Attacks; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage; 26/04/2018 – Package demand lifts UPS quarterly profit; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UPS Weighs Strategy to Deliver Bulky Goods to Boost Growth; 20/04/2018 – CHARM TALENT UPS LONGFOR PROPERTIES STAKE TO 43.71% FROM 43.66%

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schweitzer (SWM) by 67.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 22,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,515 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, up from 33,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schweitzer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.13. About 16,614 shares traded. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has declined 27.15% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.58% the S&P500.

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72 million and $750.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,341 shares to 62,811 shares, valued at $11.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,420 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold SWM shares while 41 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 1.41% less from 27.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphaone Serv Ltd Liability invested 0.04% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). City Holdg Company reported 0% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Moreover, Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) for 8,240 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co holds 882,463 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hgk Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 5,426 shares. Numerixs Investment owns 400 shares. Ifrah Fincl Ser invested in 7,189 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc stated it has 0.01% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Renaissance Tech holds 0.01% or 387,300 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn has invested 0.01% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Pinebridge Invs Lp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Winch Advisory Services Ltd Company owns 25 shares. Charles Schwab owns 415,016 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.06% invested in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) for 9,000 shares. Moreover, Bragg Advsrs has 0.48% invested in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) for 95,431 shares.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, down 0.52% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.94 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66B for 13.44 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.85% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. 9,112 shares were sold by Peretz Richard N., worth $1.01 million on Wednesday, February 13.

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83M and $432.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VAW) by 2,972 shares to 35,210 shares, valued at $4.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 23,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,916 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerset Tru reported 0.02% stake. Amer Grp Inc owns 270,767 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Motco reported 33,300 shares stake. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Co has 3.12% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Blume Management holds 120 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Telos Mngmt holds 23,433 shares. Daiwa Sb Limited has invested 0.18% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Personal Capital Advsrs has invested 0.44% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Barclays Public Limited Company holds 1.11M shares. Williams Jones Associates Llc, a New York-based fund reported 49,806 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 23 shares. Community Trust And Investment accumulated 6,671 shares. 9,628 were accumulated by Freestone Holding Limited Liability. 82,234 were accumulated by Trillium Asset Lc. Hendershot reported 4.09% stake.