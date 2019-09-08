Adams Asset Advisors Holds Position in Calumet Specialty Prod (CLMT); As Wpx Energy (WPX) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Stevens Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Position

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Prod (CLMT) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 349,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 38.81% . The institutional investor held 3.53M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.56 million, up from 3.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Calumet Specialty Prod for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $320.88M market cap company. The stock increased 3.96% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.94. About 80,198 shares traded. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) has declined 40.38% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CLMT News: 08/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP – FOR FISCAL 2018, TOTAL CAPITAL SPENDING IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $80 MILLION AND $90 MILLION; 11/05/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH U.S. SEC – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL CHANGES IN REV; 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods Continues to Integrate Enterprise Resource Planning System; 11/05/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS CITES ERP SOFTWARE IMPLEMENTATION; 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods Sees Commensurate Decrease in Those Line Items for FY 2017; 19/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS – IMPLEMENTATION, LEARNING PROCESS RELATED TO NEW ENTERPRISE RESOURCE PLANNING SYSTEM LED TO THE DEVELOPMENT; 14/05/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. to File its Form 10-Q on May 15th and Will Host First Quarter Financial Results Confe; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 19/04/2018 – DJ Calumet Specialty Products Partners, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLMT)

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 140.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 184,621 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 316,147 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, up from 131,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.47. About 7.14 million shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY – COMMENCED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 17/05/2018 – WPX Energy Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Rev $374M; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFERS; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) Investors; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $400 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $328.7M 2020 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 21/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $18; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.7 MBOE/D; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72M and $750.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 24,697 shares to 113,772 shares, valued at $6.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.29 million shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 0.58 in 2018Q4.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88 billion and $2.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 7,850 shares to 5,740 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 52,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,777 shares, and cut its stake in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.