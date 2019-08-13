Adams Asset Advisors Holding in Occidental Pete (OXY) Cut by $33.00 Million as Stock Price Declined; Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Holder First Light Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake by $11.17 Million as Share Price Rose

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII) by 60.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 293,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.35% . The institutional investor held 188,111 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.27M, down from 482,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cardiovascular Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $47.31. About 91,890 shares traded. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.77% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 08/03/2018 – Saranas’ Novel Bleed Monitoring System Receives Recognition in Cardiovascular Research Technologies 2018 Competition; 27/03/2018 – lntact Vascular Welcomes TOBA BTK Trial One-Year Clinical Study Results Publication in Catheterization and Cardiovascular lntervention; 26/04/2018 – Global Cardiovascular Stent Market Analysis Segmented By Technology, Material, End User & Geography, With Forecasts To 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments LLC Exits Cardiovascular Systems; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED LABEL INCLUDES NEW INDICATION BASED ON REPATHA CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES STUDY; 06/03/2018 – Cardiovascular Systems Presents LIBERTY 360° 18-Month Outcomes at CRT18 Interventional Cardiology Conference; 09/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease With Polypill Among Pars Cohort Participants, Iran; 02/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Studies of Empagliflozin and Its Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolic Effects (SUGAR); 12/03/2018 – Real-World Data Supports Association Between Elevated Triglyceride Levels and Increased Cardiovascular Events and Healthcare Co; 11/03/2018 – ASTRA: TREATMENT W/SGLT-2I FOR T2D SHOWED CARDIOVASCULAR GAIN

Adams Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 6.29 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416.39 million, down from 6.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $44.52. About 6.19M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER

Since June 10, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.37 million activity. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR had bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850. 37,460 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $1.80 million were bought by Hollub Vicki A.. 5,000 shares were bought by Vangolen Glenn M., worth $242,650 on Tuesday, June 11. The insider Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790. Shares for $753,258 were bought by Shearer Bob on Monday, August 5. On Thursday, June 13 the insider BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Tru Na holds 143,495 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 75,898 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Llc owns 5,486 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 3,661 are held by Security Natl. 475,005 were accumulated by Caymus Capital Prtn Lp. Dubuque National Bank Trust Co invested 0.6% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Hanson Mcclain accumulated 507 shares or 0% of the stock. Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.53% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Colony Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Moreover, Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.24% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 252,171 shares. Cibc Bancshares Usa owns 0.32% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 34,267 shares. Lenox Wealth Management holds 9,715 shares. Leavell Investment accumulated 0.06% or 7,785 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Lc has 0.62% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Principal Financial Grp Inc accumulated 2.35 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold CSII shares while 43 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 31.30 million shares or 9.93% more from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Partner Fund Management Lp holds 0.38% or 446,921 shares in its portfolio. 95,404 were reported by Mairs And Power. Jpmorgan Chase And Company holds 8,230 shares. 100,000 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset. Geode Limited Liability Com holds 432,035 shares. 19,564 were accumulated by Voloridge Investment Mgmt Limited. Gsa Capital Prns Llp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 21,219 shares. Principal Fin Grp Inc has 304,395 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Llp accumulated 1.90 million shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Communications holds 0% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 25,986 shares. Us Financial Bank De stated it has 0% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Hsbc Pcl invested in 0% or 21,331 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can reported 48,769 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alpine Woods Investors Ltd Liability Corp owns 10,120 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

