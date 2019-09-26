Adams Asset Advisors Holding In Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) Was Boosted; First Allied Advisory Services Holding in Kohls (KSS) Increased by $425,115 as Share Price Declined

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) by 11.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 10,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 102,362 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.73M, up from 91,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $56.7. About 73,836 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 241.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc bought 9,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 12,792 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $608,000, up from 3,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $49.26. About 123,147 shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Kohl’s Corp. Otlk To Stable From Neg; Rtgs Afrmd; 02/04/2018 – KOHL’S REPORTS $300M CASH TENDER OFFER FOR SOME NOTES & DEBS; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Demonstrates Positive Social Impact in 2017 CSR Report; 18/04/2018 – As Bon-Ton liquidates, U.S. department stores vie for its shoppers; 14/03/2018 – Kohl’s to Make Multiyear Investment to Migrate Kohl’s Systems and Applications to the Cloud; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – OUTSTANDING DEBT REDUCED $500 MLN IN QTR; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer; 03/04/2018 – Kohl’s Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 03/04/2018 – Kohl’s Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72M and $647.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 1,907 shares to 39,569 shares, valued at $6.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (NYSE:WY) by 20,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,131 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI).

