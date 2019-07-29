Adams Asset Advisors Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Lowered as Valuation Rose; V F (VFC) Holder Bridgeway Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $7.71 Million as Shares Rose

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 12.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 89,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 656,550 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.06M, down from 746,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $88.61. About 1.57M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 14/03/2018 – VF: PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC, PERFORMANCE-BASED; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter EPS Cont Ops 65c, EPS 63c; 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Brand Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to VF’s EPS; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $13.45 BLN TO $13.55 BLN; 19/03/2018 – VF Corporation Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Revenue $3.05B, Net $252.8M; 06/03/2018 VF Corporation Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 20/04/2018 – DJ VF Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VFC)

Adams Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc sold 6,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,401 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 million, down from 43,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – New Releases of Savvius Omnipliance, Omnipeek, and Spotlight Now Shipping; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCED FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC CLOUD COMPUTING COLLABORATION WITH MICROSOFT; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft is planning to open its first data centers in the Middle East in 2019; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Case Pitting DOJ Against Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q TAX RATE ABOUT 16%; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Cloud Has Business Booming Again; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster Invoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Corporation accumulated 335,984 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Security Natl Tru accumulated 2,253 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bath Savings Tru stated it has 7,615 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership stated it has 2.60 million shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 176 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Mgmt Ltd Llc has 2,492 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd reported 50 shares stake. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Liability stated it has 0.12% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Sumitomo Life Insurance stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Moreover, Nbt Retail Bank N A has 0.05% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 3,144 shares. Perkins Coie Tru owns 27,263 shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. Johnson Financial Grp invested in 74 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal accumulated 0% or 57 shares. Numerixs Technologies holds 0.05% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 4,000 shares. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.10 million shares.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34 billion and $8.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN) by 32,000 shares to 81,300 shares, valued at $9.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 205,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 514,663 shares, and has risen its stake in Photronics Inc (NASDAQ:PLAB).

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 EPS, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $512.33M for 17.17 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.90 million activity. Holtz Curtis A. also sold $2.14 million worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

