Adams Asset Advisors Has Upped Its Stake in Schweitzer (SWM) as Share Price Rose; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Shares Declined, Shareholder First Commonwealth Financial Has Trimmed Its Holding by $542,623

First Commonwealth Financial Corp decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 31.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Commonwealth Financial Corp sold 9,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 20,321 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, down from 29,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 8.95M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE; 09/04/2018 – Opengear Earns Verizon Wireless Certification for ACM7000-LMV Resilience Gateway; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers 116.2M; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – EXPECT TO SEE CO CONTINUE ADDING TO DIGITAL RIGHTS PORTFOLIO TO DISTRIBUTE ACROSS VARIOUS YAHOO! PLATFORMS, OATH PLATFORMS GOING FORWARD; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPURCHASED OUTSTANDING US$2.5 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Capital Spending $17 Billion to $17.8 Billion; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 14/05/2018 – WHIO-TV: Breaking: Verizon store in Kettering target of B&E. More to come; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Silver Lake swoops on Zoopla; Trump meets major automakers

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schweitzer (SWM) by 67.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 22,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.32% . The institutional investor held 55,515 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, up from 33,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schweitzer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $33.73. About 503,205 shares traded or 166.61% up from the average. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has declined 16.82% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SWM News: 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie; 21/04/2018 – DJ Schweitzer-Mauduit International I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWM); 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q EPS 68C; 02/05/2018 – SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 16/04/2018 Schweitzer-Mauduit Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Schweitzer-Mauduit; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit 1Q EPS 68c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jfs Wealth Lc accumulated 7,330 shares. Spectrum holds 56,919 shares. North Management has invested 0.05% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Winslow Asset holds 4,654 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability invested in 0.44% or 9,200 shares. Lafayette Invests, a Maryland-based fund reported 8,184 shares. Argi Investment Svcs Ltd reported 56,772 shares stake. The Indiana-based Trust Invest Advsrs has invested 2.05% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 17.10M are owned by Boston. Regions Corp has 1.77 million shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Valley Advisers has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Eagle Asset Inc accumulated 190,924 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va stated it has 2.63% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Adell Harriman Carpenter reported 102,581 shares. Beach Investment Counsel Incorporated Pa holds 95,492 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp, which manages about $159.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 20,093 shares to 113,861 shares, valued at $7.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 9,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72 million and $750.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Communities Inc Reit (NYSE:SUI) by 13,942 shares to 95,655 shares, valued at $11.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Corp Va (NYSE:UVV) by 10,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,629 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold SWM shares while 41 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 1.41% less from 27.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,667 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Asset Mngmt holds 436,265 shares. Ifrah Fincl accumulated 0.11% or 7,189 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 748 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement, a New York-based fund reported 91,378 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 154,241 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hgk Asset Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Lsv Asset Management owns 1.50M shares. Prudential Inc owns 145,479 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Victory Mgmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 26,664 shares. Mackenzie has invested 0% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Pinebridge Ltd Partnership stated it has 39,803 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Citigroup Inc holds 23,194 shares. Bragg Fincl Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.48% or 95,431 shares.