Adams Asset Advisors Has Upped Its Calumet Specialty Prod (CLMT) Holding by $1.05 Million; Cray (CRAY) Holder Price T Rowe Associates Boosted Position by $13.45 Million as Market Value Rose

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Prod (CLMT) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 349,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.53M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.56M, up from 3.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Calumet Specialty Prod for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.05 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.17. About 101,042 shares traded. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) has declined 44.71% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CLMT News: 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Calumet Specialty Products Unsec Dbt To ‘B-; 08/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP – QTRLY SALES $883.8 MLN VS $909.8 MLN; 11/05/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS CITES ERP SOFTWARE IMPLEMENTATION; 02/04/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods 4Q Loss $83.6M; 08/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP – FOR FISCAL 2018, TOTAL CAPITAL SPENDING IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $80 MILLION AND $90 MILLION; 10/04/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS, L.P. ANNOUNCES THE COMPLETION OF THE EARLY REDEMPTION OF THE PARTNERSHIP’S 11.5% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2021; 19/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY EXPECTS A DROP IN PREVIOUSLY REPORTED INCOME; 08/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP – QTRLY LIMITED PARTNERS’ INTEREST BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS $0.82 PER UNIT; 19/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PARTNERSHIP DOES NOT ANTICIPATE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED REVENUES, LIQUIDITY FOR QTR WILL CHANGE MATERIALLY; 19/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS – IMPLEMENTATION, LEARNING PROCESS RELATED TO NEW ENTERPRISE RESOURCE PLANNING SYSTEM LED TO THE DEVELOPMENT

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased its stake in Cray Inc (CRAY) by 25.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc bought 517,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.54M shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.16M, up from 2.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Cray Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $34.68 lastly. It is down 11.32% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAY News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys 1.4% Position in Cray; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cray Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRAY); 14/03/2018 – Cray Tapped to Deliver Largest Supercomputer Dedicated to Fusion Science in Japan by National Institutes for Quantum and Radiol; 25/04/2018 – CRAY SAYS ON APRIL 20, CO, WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION EXECUTED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 7, 2016 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – CRAY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 53C, EST. LOSS/SHR 57C; 28/03/2018 – New Cray Artificial Intelligence Offerings Designed to Accelerate Customers’ Al From Pilot to Production; 18/04/2018 – Cray Debuts AMD EPYC™ Processors in Supercomputer Product Line; 01/05/2018 – CRAY 1Q REV. $79.6M, EST. $50.1M; 21/05/2018 – Cray to Deliver Mission-Critical Supercomputer to Japan Meteorological Agency; 01/05/2018 – Cray 1Q Rev $79.6M

More notable recent Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cray Partners With Microsoft and Intel to Deliver Early-Access Program for Running Mission-Critical Supercomputing Workloads in Microsoft Azure – GlobeNewswire” on November 13, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Experience The Exascale Era with AMD at ISC’19 – GlobeNewswire” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S. bars Chinese supercomputer firms from buying American parts – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cray Inc. Reports 2018 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Under Armour, Cray, and Lions Gate Entertainment Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.75, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CRAY shares while 40 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 38.58 million shares or 0.70% less from 38.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 26,050 shares. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Ack Asset Mngmt reported 605,000 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 77,956 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 98,130 shares. Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) for 6.01 million shares. Trexquant Investment LP accumulated 15,867 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) holds 0% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) or 1,258 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) or 53,869 shares. Swiss Bancorp reported 74,400 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 14,937 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust holds 10,000 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 44,286 shares.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $680.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 27,172 shares to 441,861 shares, valued at $83.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 5.69 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.98 million shares, and cut its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CLMT shares while 9 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 9.18 million shares or 0.23% less from 9.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 2,000 shares. 533,451 were reported by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc. Susquehanna Interest Group Inc Inc Ltd Liability Partnership owns 102,237 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Group Inc Incorporated One Trading Limited Partnership holds 426,601 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Retail Bank invested 0% in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc reported 43,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 10,316 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 142,201 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 75,752 were accumulated by Barclays Public Ltd. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0% or 6,904 shares. 10,838 are owned by Jane Street Grp Limited Liability. Bessemer Group accumulated 2,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 1.67% stake. Lpl Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT). 376,100 are owned by Barnett And Commerce Inc.