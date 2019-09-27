Adams Asset Advisors Has Trimmed Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) Stake By $538,148; MIRVAC GROUP ORDINARY SHARES (MRVGF) SI Decreased By 18.37%

Adams Asset Advisors Llc decreased Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) stake by 10.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Adams Asset Advisors Llc sold 20,698 shares as Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY)’s stock declined 4.62%. The Adams Asset Advisors Llc holds 181,131 shares with $4.77 million value, down from 201,829 last quarter. Weyerhaeuser Co Com now has $20.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $27.9. About 1.71M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets

MIRVAC GROUP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) had a decrease of 18.37% in short interest. MRVGF’s SI was 732,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 18.37% from 897,600 shares previously. With 7,500 avg volume, 98 days are for MIRVAC GROUP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MRVGF)’s short sellers to cover MRVGF’s short positions. It closed at $2 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Mirvac Group 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2018.

Mirvac Group engages in real estate investment and development, funds management, and hotel management primarily in Australia. The company has market cap of $8.24 billion. It involves in the investment and asset management of a range of properties, including commercial offices, retail centres, industrial properties, hotels, and carparks. It has a 9.22 P/E ratio. The firm also engages in the construction and property development of residential, commercial, industrial, and retail development projects.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold WY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowmark Colorado Holding Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 497,725 shares. Ok stated it has 396,290 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Westpac Banking Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Everett Harris & Company Ca, a California-based fund reported 96,740 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 171,624 shares. American Intll Gp holds 277,802 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Advisers Lc owns 115,277 shares. Sand Hill Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.4% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Weiss Multi reported 151,500 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.06% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Beach Investment Counsel Inc Pa holds 61,834 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.06% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 1.19 million shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company owns 0.1% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 20,343 shares. Estabrook Mngmt reported 500 shares.

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 57.14% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $89.39 million for 58.13 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity. On Thursday, June 6 Stockfish Devin W bought $119,640 worth of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 5,195 shares.