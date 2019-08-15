Adams Asset Advisors Has Trimmed Occidental Pete (OXY) Holding by $33.00 Million as Share Price Declined; Gfs Advisors Raised Stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by $1.12 Million as Market Value Declined

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 279,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The institutional investor held 5.66M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.28 million, up from 5.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.91. About 1.28M shares traded. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 26/04/2018 – CEMEX – ADVERSE WEATHER CONDITIONS IN EUROPE AND U.S. ALSO AFFECTED VOLUMES FOR PRODUCTS AND EBITDA GENERATION DURING 1Q18; 09/05/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces a Securities Case Has Been Filed on Behalf of Purchasers of Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. ADRs; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Investors (CX); 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX SAYS ANTICIPATES CEMENT VOLUMES TO GROW FROM 2-3 PERCENT ON CONSOLIDATED BASIS THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEEING WEAK DEMAND ENVIRONMENT IN COLOMBIA: CEO; 09/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Pla; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SAB DE CV – EXPECT IMPACT OF FEWER BUSINESS DAYS AND INVENTORY EFFECT TO REVERT IN UPCOMING MONTHS; 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX SAYS RECEIVED INFORMATION REQUIREMENTS FROM U.S. JUSTICE DEPT OVER ITS OPERATIONS IN COLOMBIA, OTHER JURISDICTIONS; 28/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities continue slide amid trade fears, tech rout; 10/04/2018 – CEMEX Ventures Launches 2018 Construction Startup Competition

Adams Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 6.29 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416.39M, down from 6.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $43.47. About 1.35 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.37 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Backus Marcia E., worth $480,900 on Monday, June 10. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $482,200 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Shearer Bob also bought $753,258 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. 15,000 shares were bought by Brown Oscar K, worth $724,200 on Monday, June 10. Shares for $242,650 were bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80M worth of stock.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Occidental Petroleum’s Possible Future Path – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Icahn To Occidental Petroleum: Kick Out 4 Board Members, Change Company Charter – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Large-Cap Stocks to Sell Right Now – Investorplace.com” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Houston- and Oklahoma-based energy cos. complete merger of equals – Houston Business Journal” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental to act quickly to cut acquisition debt, CFO says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bryn Mawr Trust has 0.69% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Boothbay Fund Lc accumulated 5,857 shares. Maple Cap Management Incorporated holds 0.29% or 18,857 shares. 2.00 million are owned by Capital Investors. Guinness Asset Ltd stated it has 2.06% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Assetmark reported 7,298 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Lc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Sasco Ct has invested 2.52% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 276,410 are owned by Reaves W H And Inc. Bokf Na reported 195,421 shares. Field & Main Bancorp has 0.07% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Arrow Finance stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). The Missouri-based Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo has invested 0.53% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Los Angeles Management And Equity Rech Inc invested in 0.21% or 560,776 shares. American Century Inc has invested 0.07% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).