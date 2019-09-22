Adams Asset Advisors Has Trimmed By $394,220 Its Jm Smucker Co (SJM) Stake; Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Lowered Its Ansys (ANSS) Holding

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased Ansys Inc (ANSS) stake by 0.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 2,350 shares as Ansys Inc (ANSS)’s stock rose 5.51%. The Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc holds 341,492 shares with $69.94B value, down from 343,842 last quarter. Ansys Inc now has $18.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.13% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $216.57. About 395,877 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS SEES 2Q ADJ REV $272.0M TO $292.0M, EST. $291.2M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST

Adams Asset Advisors Llc decreased Jm Smucker Co (SJM) stake by 5.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Adams Asset Advisors Llc sold 3,428 shares as Jm Smucker Co (SJM)’s stock declined 9.25%. The Adams Asset Advisors Llc holds 63,300 shares with $7.29 million value, down from 66,728 last quarter. Jm Smucker Co now has $12.30B valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $107.81. About 585,590 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 05/03/2018 U.S. FTC SAYS IT CHALLENGES PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CONAGRA’S WESSON COOKING OIL BRAND BY CRISCO OWNER, J.M. SMUCKER CO; 06/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER CO.: TERMINATION OF PACT TO BUY WESSON® OIL; 05/03/2018 – FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – COMPANY EXPECTS TO INCUR APPROXIMATELY $50 MLN IN ONE-TIME COSTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Move Reflects Execution of Company’s Strategic Roadmap, Including Prioritization of Key Growth Categories; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Estimated Tax Benefit of $200 Million From Deal; 05/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO SJM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $146; 23/03/2018 – FDA: SJM RECALL ON POSSIBLY ELEVATED LEVELS OF THYROID HORMONE; 06/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore stray alert from market research firm on J.M. Smucker; 06/03/2018 – FTC Responds to J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc

Analysts await The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $2.18 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.17 per share. SJM’s profit will be $248.63 million for 12.36 P/E if the $2.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by The J. M. Smucker Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.97% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold SJM shares while 240 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 83.37 million shares or 2.25% less from 85.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wills Fin stated it has 1.59% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Bb&T reported 3,458 shares. Utd Fin Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation owns 44,558 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma accumulated 2,741 shares or 0% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Tru Fund owns 0.05% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 2,372 shares. 8,190 were accumulated by Asset Management. Neuberger Berman Gru Lc holds 16,170 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.02% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Oakworth Cap has invested 0% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Moreover, Cutter & Company Brokerage has 0.07% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Shufro Rose Limited Liability Company owns 11,603 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.2% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Coho Partners Ltd reported 1.48M shares or 3.99% of all its holdings. Carroll Finance Assocs invested in 0.02% or 2,473 shares. Earnest Lc reported 0% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Among 6 analysts covering JM Smucker (NYSE:SJM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. JM Smucker has $13200 highest and $9300 lowest target. $114.83’s average target is 6.51% above currents $107.81 stock price. JM Smucker had 11 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 29 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, August 28. The stock of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 7. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, June 7 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, April 8 by Credit Suisse. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Wednesday, August 28 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold ANSS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 75.38 million shares or 0.83% more from 74.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westpac Banking has invested 0% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). 8,812 are owned by Oakbrook Investments Llc. Next Grp Inc has 0.03% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 1,400 shares. Bb&T invested 0.09% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Us Bank & Trust De reported 0.02% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). 4,041 were accumulated by Highstreet Asset. Profund Lc accumulated 2,352 shares. Sit Assoc, Minnesota-based fund reported 18,650 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Tru Na has 0% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 689 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank, New York-based fund reported 11,074 shares. Moreover, Amica Retiree Medical Tru has 0.07% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 394 shares. Prelude Mgmt Lc reported 49 shares stake. Aureus Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,825 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Smithfield Tru accumulated 847 shares. Tortoise Limited Liability Company invested in 35 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ansys has $25400 highest and $19000 lowest target. $230.60’s average target is 6.48% above currents $216.57 stock price. Ansys had 9 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Monday, September 16. The stock of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, September 11. On Tuesday, August 6 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, September 13. The stock of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) earned “Buy” rating by Benchmark on Wednesday, September 11.

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.1 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $84.10M for 54.14 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual EPS reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.37% negative EPS growth.