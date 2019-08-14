Adams Asset Advisors Has Lowered Intel (INTC) Position by $747,088 as Valuation Declined; Marathon Oil (MRO) Holder Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Decreased Its Position by $1.57 Million

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 31.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 98,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The hedge fund held 215,193 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60M, down from 313,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $12.53. About 3.48 million shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland Elected to Marathon Oil Corp Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/05/2018 – Unemployed protest near east Libyan oil pipeline; production normal; 03/05/2018 – Marathon CEO Doesn’t Expect Regulatory Issues With Andeavor Deal (Video); 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q REV., OTHER INCOME $1.73B, EST. $1.39B; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q EPS 42c; 23/05/2018 – LIBYAN PROTESTORS SAY ASKED STAFF AT EASTERN WAHA OILFIELD TO SHUT DOWN OUTPUT, UNCLEAR WHETHER PRODUCTION STOPPED; 09/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – BOARD ANTICIPATES REDUCING SIZE OF BOARD AFTER 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 10/05/2018 – Marathon Oil Signs Heads of Agreement to Process Third-Party Volumes Through Existing Equatorial Guinea Infrastructure

Adams Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 7.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc sold 14,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 162,420 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72 million, down from 176,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $45.86. About 7.93M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 17/04/2018 – ICON PACT W/INTEL ALLOWING INTEGRATION OF PHARMA ANALYTICS; 06/04/2018 – The Daily Beast: @attackerman Although the Nat Intel Director said a “decision” was reached, sources say the course of the; 25/05/2018 – U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Investigating Age-Discrimination Claims Against Intel; 22/05/2018 – Phillips Edison & Company Announces “Retail Intel” Podcast; 18/04/2018 – Exclusive: Intel Plans to Shut Down Smart Glasses Group; 27/04/2018 – As of Thursday’s close, Intel was up nearly 15 percent on the year and more than 40 percent in the 12-month period; 10/05/2018 – BMW: REACHNOW TO BRING SERVICE TO INTEL’S HILLSBORO, OR SITES; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the lntel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL: INITIATIVE TO IDENTIFY INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: White House will huddle with top scientist for Amazon’s Alexa, VP for AI at Facebook, the CEO of Intel,

