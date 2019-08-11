Adams Asset Advisors Has Lifted Its Calumet Specialty Prod (CLMT) Stake by $1.05 Million as Stock Value Rose; Annex Advisory Services Has Decreased Abbvie (ABBV) Holding as Shares Declined

Annex Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 60.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc sold 29,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 19,186 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, down from 48,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $65.58. About 10.69 million shares traded or 5.05% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/03/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: ABBVIE RTGS UNAFFECTED BY TRIAL RESULTS; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa(R) (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie to Grant Patent Licenses in Europe on Country-By-Country Basis; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3 ILLUMINATE TRIAL FOR FIRST-LINE THERAPY OF CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL) PATIENTS MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Sinks After Setback in Drug It Got in $5.8 Billion Deal; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB)

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Prod (CLMT) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 349,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 38.81% . The institutional investor held 3.53M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.56 million, up from 3.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Calumet Specialty Prod for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.06M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.68% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $4.48. About 128,587 shares traded. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) has declined 40.38% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CLMT News: 08/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS, L.P. REPORTS REDEMPTION OF; 09/04/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Announces the Acquisition of Biosynthetic Technologies, LLC, Enhancing the Technologi; 19/04/2018 – DJ Calumet Specialty Products Partners, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLMT); 15/05/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP QTRLY SALES $750.5 MLN VS $886.5 MLN; 11/05/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH U.S. SEC – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP – QTRLY SALES $883.8 MLN VS $909.8 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods 4Q Loss $64.9M; 19/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS – IMPLEMENTATION, LEARNING PROCESS RELATED TO NEW ENTERPRISE RESOURCE PLANNING SYSTEM LED TO THE DEVELOPMENT; 19/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PARTNERSHIP DOES NOT ANTICIPATE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED REVENUES, LIQUIDITY FOR QTR WILL CHANGE MATERIALLY; 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods Doesn’t Anticipate Previously Reported Rev and Liquidity for 4Q Will Change Materially

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72M and $750.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Communities Inc Reit (NYSE:SUI) by 13,942 shares to 95,655 shares, valued at $11.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 24,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,772 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The 2 Faces Of Calumet Specialty Products Partners – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Calumet Specialty Products Partners: Is The Worst Behind It? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Calumet Specialty Products’ Turnaround – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2017. More interesting news about Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (CLMT) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) Presents At Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Energy Credit Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CLMT shares while 9 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 9.18 million shares or 0.23% less from 9.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Grp holds 0% in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) or 2,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) for 10,316 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT). Fiera Capital holds 21,899 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cls Invests Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 125 shares in its portfolio. Barnett & owns 376,100 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp invested 0% of its portfolio in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT). Lincoln National, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,559 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd holds 0% or 122,302 shares. Gsa Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.03% or 92,818 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 142,201 shares. Linscomb & Williams Incorporated stated it has 0.04% in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT). Barclays Public Lc owns 75,752 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 11,578 are held by Raymond James Fincl Services. Susquehanna Intll Gp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 102,237 shares stake.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AbbVie enters STING field with Mavupharma buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie: Testing Our Capacity To Suffer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Merck – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie Will Be Formidable After Acquiring Allergan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.22 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76 million and $667.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 83,982 shares to 1.67M shares, valued at $42.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 13,961 shares in the quarter, for a total of 449,017 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 500 shares. Benin Corporation has invested 0.21% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Parkside Comml Bank has invested 0.25% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Ifrah Finance Services owns 33,025 shares. Mechanics Bank Tru Department reported 4,783 shares stake. Qs has invested 0.17% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cadence Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 68,547 shares stake. Badgley Phelps & Bell holds 17,721 shares. Truepoint invested in 0.02% or 2,496 shares. 4,920 were accumulated by South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd. The Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles And Lp has invested 0.01% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora holds 30,109 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. 52,311 were accumulated by Fdx. Endurance Wealth Inc reported 85,965 shares stake. Moreover, Ruggie Capital Grp Incorporated has 0.05% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 530 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $12.96 million activity. Another trade for 30,400 shares valued at $2.05M was made by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26. Gosebruch Henry O also bought $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, July 29.