Adams Asset Advisors Has Lifted Its Calumet Specialty Prod (CLMT) Stake by $1.05 Million as Share Price Rose; M & T Bank (MTB) Shareholder Tocqueville Asset Management LP Lifted Position by $7.03 Million as Share Value Declined

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Prod (CLMT) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 349,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.53 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.56 million, up from 3.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Calumet Specialty Prod for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $358.68M market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.63. About 58,860 shares traded. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) has declined 44.71% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CLMT News: 15/05/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP – FOR FY 2018, CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE TOTAL CAPEX WITHIN RANGE OF $80 TO $90 MLN; 19/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL CHANGES IN REV; 08/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP – EXTENDED ITS CORPORATE REVOLVER FOR A NEW FIVE-YEAR TERM; 26/04/2018 – Explosion rocks Calumet Superior, Wisconsin refinery -local media; 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods Sees Commensurate Decrease in Those Line Items for FY 2017; 08/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP – FOR FISCAL 2018, TOTAL CAPITAL SPENDING IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $80 MILLION AND $90 MILLION; 11/05/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS CITES ERP SOFTWARE IMPLEMENTATION; 19/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS – IMPLEMENTATION, LEARNING PROCESS RELATED TO NEW ENTERPRISE RESOURCE PLANNING SYSTEM LED TO THE DEVELOPMENT; 08/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods 4Q Loss/Shr 82c; 02/04/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP – FOR FISCAL 2018, TOTAL CAPITAL SPENDING IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $80 MLN AND $90 MLN

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in M & T Bank Corporation (MTB) by 59.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 44,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 120,398 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.91M, up from 75,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in M & T Bank Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $164.95. About 1.37 million shares traded or 92.87% up from the average. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 12.48% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 03/05/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Extension of Time Charter of M/T Eco Fleet; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP QTRLY SHR $2.23; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.71%; 22/04/2018 – DJ M&T Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTB); 16/04/2018 – M&T 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $43M, EST. $43.8M; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Exits M&T, Cuts Comcast; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $43M; 13/03/2018 DWS TARGETS M/T COST SAVINGS EU125-150M/YR VS 2017; 22/03/2018 – INDIA SUBRAMANIAN SEES OIL PRICES TO REMAIN AT $55-$60/BBL M/T

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72M and $750.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 500,000 shares to 6.29 million shares, valued at $416.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 24,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,772 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Corp Va (NYSE:UVV).

More notable recent Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Will 2018 Be Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP’s Best Year Yet? – The Motley Fool” on January 16, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. vs. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. – Motley Fool” published on July 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Timothy Go Is Calumet’s Silver Lining – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2017. More interesting news about Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (CLMT) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For May 10, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold CLMT shares while 9 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 9.18 million shares or 0.23% less from 9.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Linscomb & Williams has invested 0.04% in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT). Gradient Invests holds 0% or 120 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares accumulated 26,550 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) for 142,201 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 306,205 shares. First Allied Advisory Services invested 0% in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT). Goldman Sachs Gp owns 533,451 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 6,904 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase And. Citigroup Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 387,785 shares. Knott David M reported 1.55M shares or 2.21% of all its holdings. Stifel Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT). Jane Street Limited Liability Company reported 10,838 shares. Lincoln Natl has 0% invested in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) for 11,559 shares. Gsa Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 92,818 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag owns 10,316 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 21, 2019 – Benzinga” on February 21, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Netflix crash: Beware of hot stocks – MarketWatch” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “M&T Bank declares $1.00 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2018. More interesting news about M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “M&T Bank Names Michael D. Berman President and CEO of Wholly-Owned Subsidiary M&T Realty Capital Corporation – PRNewswire” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why M&T Bank (MTB) Stock is Worth Betting on Now – Zacks.com” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62B and $7.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arris International Plc by 173,550 shares to 95,380 shares, valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 86,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,794 shares, and cut its stake in Hsbc Holdings Plc Spon Adr New (NYSE:HSBC).