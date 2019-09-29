Adams Asset Advisors Has Increased Position in Western Gas Partners (WES) as Share Value Declined; Crestwood Advisors Has Boosted Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Stake by $4.11 Million

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Western Gas Partners (WES) by 52.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 10,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The institutional investor held 29,245 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $899,000, up from 19,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Western Gas Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $24.49. About 1.06 million shares traded. Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) has declined 28.13% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.13% the S&P500. Some Historical WES News: 13/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS NAMES GENNIFER F. KELLY AS NEW COO; 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Western Gas Partners, and DCP Midstream Seek to Expand the Front Range Pipeline; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Gas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WES); 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 01/05/2018 – Western Gas Partners 1Q EPS 38c; 03/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS PARTNERS LP WES.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $46; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $272.1M, EST. $274.4M; 15/03/2018 – James Thornhill: BREAKING: Wesfarmers $WES to de-merge Coles business, will retain a 20% stake. Shareholders will get new Coles; 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Enbridge, Western Gas Partners and DCP Midstream Conduct Open Season for Texas Express Expansion; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM LP – ENTERPRISE WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR CONSTRUCTING EXPANSION, WHICH WILL CONSIST OF ADDING PUMPING CAPACITY ALONG 583-MILE ROUTE

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (VZ) by 781.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 72,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 81,311 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.65M, up from 9,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $60.3. About 7.28 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Boost 2018 EPS by 55 Cents to 65 Cents; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: TOO EARLY TO TELL IF TAX CUTS WILL RAISE SPENDING; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Capital Spending $17 Billion to $17.8 Billion; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q OPER REV. $31.8B, EST. $31.28B; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO OFFERING OF $730 MLN 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Google will try to tackle latest iPhones with Pixel phone upgrades- Bloomberg

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) by 19,297 shares to 99,538 shares, valued at $16.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.99, from 0.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 2 investors sold WES shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 29,855 shares or 97.39% less from 1.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adams Asset Advsrs Lc, a Texas-based fund reported 29,245 shares. Tci Wealth stated it has 610 shares.

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72 million and $647.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 1,907 shares to 39,569 shares, valued at $6.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) by 54,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,921 shares, and cut its stake in Jm Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).