Adams Asset Advisors Has Increased Its Schweitzer (SWM) Holding; SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) Had 2 Bulls

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased Schweitzer (SWM) stake by 67.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Adams Asset Advisors Llc acquired 22,370 shares as Schweitzer (SWM)’s stock rose 0.32%. The Adams Asset Advisors Llc holds 55,515 shares with $2.15M value, up from 33,145 last quarter. Schweitzer now has $1.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $33.37. About 114,092 shares traded. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has declined 16.82% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SWM News: 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit 1Q EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 16/04/2018 Schweitzer-Mauduit Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q EPS 68C; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Schweitzer-Mauduit; 21/04/2018 – DJ Schweitzer-Mauduit International I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWM); 02/05/2018 – SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie

Among 3 analysts covering SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. SolarEdge Technologies had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of SEDG in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. See SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) latest ratings:

More notable recent SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Has SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Awaits SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SolarEdge (SEDG) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here Are My Top 3 Stocks to Buy Next – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

The stock increased 5.22% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $86.63. About 1.97 million shares traded or 188.02% up from the average. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) has risen 23.08% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SEDG News: 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE ENTERS UPS MKT W/ PACT TO BUY GAMATRONIC, A UPS TECH; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $220M-$230M; 27/03/2018 – SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC SEDG.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $45; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Enters UPS Market With Agreement To Acquire Gamatronic, A UPS Technology Leader; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Technologies 1Q Net $35.7M; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 87c; 16/03/2018 SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC SEDG.O : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $63; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC – PURCHASING SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF GAMATRONIC’S ASSETS, INCLUDING ITS INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY, BRAND, AND TANGIBLE ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Technologies Expects to Close Deal By End of 2Q; 12/04/2018 – SolarEdge Wins Edison Award

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.16 billion. The companyÂ’s DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers, inverters, and cloud monitoring software. It has a 38.03 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used in a range of solar market divisions, including residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations.

More notable recent Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$33.86, Is It Time To Put Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SWM Adds TPU Film Production Capabilities in Asia – GlobeNewswire” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SWM Expands Its Water Filtration Offerings by Launching REVONEX Membrane Backing Paper – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) CEO Jeffrey Kramer on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

