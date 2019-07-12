Adams Asset Advisors Has Decreased Universal Va (UVV) Position By $581,172; Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has Trimmed Its Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) Holding

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) stake by 78.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 66,565 shares as Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD)’s stock declined 12.07%. The Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 18,288 shares with $254,000 value, down from 84,853 last quarter. Modine Manufacturing Co now has $698.22M valuation. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.87. About 156,004 shares traded. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 24.48% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 23/05/2018 – MODINE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C (2 EST.); 02/04/2018 – Variety: Matthew Modine Joins Uzo Aduba in Drama `Miss Virginia’; 23/05/2018 – MODINE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.65, EST. $1.73; 02/04/2018 – Modine’s ElectroFin E-Coat Is Now NSF-51 Standard Certified; 21/04/2018 – DJ Modine Manufacturing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOD); 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q EPS 34c; 23/05/2018 – Modine Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 30; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.50 TO $1.65; 05/03/2018 Modine Completes Construction On New Facility In Hungary; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 FULL FISCAL YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES UP 3 TO 8 PERCENT

Adams Asset Advisors Llc decreased Universal Corp Va (UVV) stake by 6.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Adams Asset Advisors Llc sold 10,196 shares as Universal Corp Va (UVV)’s stock declined 8.15%. The Adams Asset Advisors Llc holds 149,629 shares with $8.62M value, down from 159,825 last quarter. Universal Corp Va now has $1.54B valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $60.55. About 86,057 shares traded. Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) has risen 11.62% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical UVV News: 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp 4Q Adj EPS $1.44; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp: Returning Excess Cap Through Shr Repurchases; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp Raises Dividend to 75c; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corporation Reports Annual Results; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp 4Q Rev $607.5M; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp: Strengthening and Investing for Growth in Core Tobacco Business; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp 4Q EPS $1.20; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp 4Q Net $30.5M; 18/05/2018 – Universal Corporation Announces Conference Call; 19/04/2018 – Universal Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.48, from 2 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold UVV shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 20.26 million shares or 4.36% less from 21.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 523 shares in its portfolio. 96,419 are held by Advisors Asset Mgmt. Campbell & Investment Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 4,628 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation, a Connecticut-based fund reported 4,098 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 38,518 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. First Tru Advsrs LP stated it has 34,544 shares. Blackrock Inc invested in 3.68 million shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Llc holds 0% or 60 shares. Whittier Trust Comm owns 0% invested in Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) for 405 shares. Captrust Finance Advsrs reported 933 shares stake. 499 were accumulated by Advisory Service Network Limited Company. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 11,000 shares stake. Renaissance Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 667,610 shares. 6,159 were accumulated by Etrade Cap Mgmt Llc. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md has 13,144 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $433,253 activity. $433,253 worth of Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) shares were sold by PEEBLES ROBERT.

Analysts await Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 12.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.41 per share. MOD’s profit will be $18.12 million for 9.63 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Modine Manufacturing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $597,559 activity. Shares for $99,684 were sold by Moore Larry Oscar. $542,363 worth of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) was sold by Wollenberg Scott D. $44,488 worth of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) shares were bought by Appel Dennis P.