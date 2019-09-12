Adams Asset Advisors Has Decreased By $538,148 Its Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) Stake; Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 5 analysts covering Dixons Carphone (LON:DC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Dixons Carphone has GBX 220 highest and GBX 125 lowest target. GBX 147’s average target is 21.90% above currents GBX 120.59 stock price. Dixons Carphone had 11 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and GBX 130 target in Friday, June 21 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, May 22. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Monday, June 24. The stock has “Hold” rating by HSBC on Friday, June 21. The stock of Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, June 28 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, July 2. See Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC) latest ratings:

06/09/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 125.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 195.00 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 240.00 New Target: GBX 220.00 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 150.00 New Target: GBX 125.00 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 148.00 New Target: GBX 130.00 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 160.00 New Target: GBX 130.00 Downgrade

21/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 175.00 New Target: GBX 130.00 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 220.00 Maintain

13/06/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Reduce Old Target: GBX 115.00 Downgrade

22/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 155.00 New Target: GBX 148.00 Maintain

Adams Asset Advisors Llc decreased Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) stake by 10.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Adams Asset Advisors Llc sold 20,698 shares as Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY)’s stock declined 4.62%. The Adams Asset Advisors Llc holds 181,131 shares with $4.77M value, down from 201,829 last quarter. Weyerhaeuser Co Com now has $20.07B valuation. The stock increased 2.38% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $27.99. About 3.70 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities

The stock increased 1.76% or GBX 2.09 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 120.59. About 254,854 shares traded. Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC) has 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company has market cap of 1.40 billion GBP. The firm operates through four divisions: UK & Ireland, Nordics, Southern Europe, and Connected World Services . It currently has negative earnings. It offers various services and products in the United Kingdom and Ireland, including mobile handsets and other connected devices under the Carphone Warehouse brand; electrical and telecommunications products under the CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brand; computing services and products to business to business clients under the PC World Business name; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Knowhow brand, as well as repairs and support services for Carphone Warehouse and Phone House under the Geek Squad brand name.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold WY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Daiwa Securities Group Inc invested 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 278,285 were accumulated by Pnc Services Group. 1.63M were reported by Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership. Eagle Asset Management Inc accumulated 32,309 shares or 0% of the stock. Montgomery Inv Mngmt Incorporated has 0.65% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc owns 227,844 shares. Calamos Advsrs Lc holds 0.03% or 218,286 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public owns 511,104 shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 581,033 shares. Skba Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.41% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 334,200 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr reported 89,699 shares. Ls Investment Lc has 0.12% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 75,076 shares. Washington Tru Bancorp holds 10,609 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Peoples Svcs stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Utah Retirement holds 141,045 shares.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity. Stockfish Devin W bought 5,195 shares worth $119,640.