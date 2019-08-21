Adams Asset Advisors Has Cut Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $807,885; Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Decreased Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Holding by $378,000 as Shares Rose

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 49.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 7,136 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $387,000, down from 14,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $54.14. About 1.09 million shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q U.S. Retail Net C$979M, up 16%; 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP REPORTS BOOST TO NVCC PFD SHARE ISSUE; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TD Bank lifts posted rate for 5-year fixed mortgages by 45 basis points- Bloomberg; 11/04/2018 – Cyber Co: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 25/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK TD.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 26/03/2018 – nCino Brings Commercial Banking Transformation to TD Bank; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q EPS C$1.54; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE C$9,467 MLN VS C$8,473 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO NVCC PREFERRED SHARE ISSUE

Adams Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc sold 6,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 36,401 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 million, down from 43,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 21.19M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/05/2018 – lnfosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT RELEASES MICROSOFT SECURE SCORE, ATTACK SIMULATOR; 13/03/2018 – The figure was cited by plaintiffs suing Microsoft for systematically denying pay raises or promotions to women; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – Ayehu Announces Integration with Cherwell Software; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SUMMIT 7 SYSTEMS SELECTED BY MICROSOFT AS ONE OF THE FIRST TO SELL OFFICE 365 GOVERNMENT COMMUNITY CLOUD (GCC) HIGH LICENSING; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Cloud Has Business Booming Again; 18/04/2018 – SystemsUp Achieves Five Microsoft Gold Competencies; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy, in charge of policy; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft: Start of a Three-Year Enterprise Cycle? Asks Deutsche — Barron’s Blog

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.39B for 10.41 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.76% negative EPS growth.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 5,892 shares to 17,686 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) by 10,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,359 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Limited.

More notable recent The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Is it Safe to Buy Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) Stock Today? – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 20, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “TD Bank (TSX:TD) vs Bank of America (NYSE:BAC): Which Is the Better Buy? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 23, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Super Stocks for RRSP Retirement Savers – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “RRSP Investors: Is Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) or Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) Stock a Buy? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Extremely Popular Stocks Hitting New Lows – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: KN, NOK, FB, MSFT, SNE, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “A Huge Second Quarter Is Just the Beginning for Microsoft Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Microsoft Stock Is a No-Brainer Buy – Investorplace.com” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tuesday’s Vital Data: Home Depot, Baidu and Microsoft – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Breaking Down The Reasons For Microsoft’s 3x Price Jump Since Late 2015 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security National Bank & Trust Of So Dak owns 18,792 shares. Peddock Cap Advsr Llc has 10,445 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Schroder Investment Mgmt Gru reported 1.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Baillie Gifford & Co owns 0.75% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5.83 million shares. Tortoise Investment Mngmt Ltd invested in 8,997 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 3.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 90,714 shares. Piedmont Investment reported 1.01 million shares. Quantum Management reported 0.73% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 725,952 are owned by Cambridge Rech Advsr Inc. St Germain D J holds 37,275 shares. Hartford Management Com owns 957,416 shares. Murphy Cap Mngmt invested 1.57% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wealthcare Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno reported 388,000 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Co has 50,914 shares.