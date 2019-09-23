Adams Asset Advisors Decreased Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) Position as Share Value Declined; As Anglogold Ashanti LTD (AU) Valuation Rose, Holder Fosun International LTD Upped Its Position

Adams Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) by 10.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc sold 20,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 181,131 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.77 million, down from 201,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $27.64. About 4.98M shares traded or 38.30% up from the average. Weyerhauser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136

Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 47.07% . The institutional investor held 90,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.38B market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $20.22. About 4.89 million shares traded or 32.03% up from the average. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 96.32% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 03/05/2018 – South Africa miners reach $400 mln silicosis settlement with mining companies; 08/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-AngloGold says owed $150 mln in taxes by Tanzania and DRC; 08/05/2018 – AngloGold Ashanti 1Q Gross Profit $233; 08/03/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Anglogold Ashanti Provides Updates On Drc Mining Code Discussions; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI – RESIGNATION OF SRINIVASAN VENKATAKRISHNAN, WITH LAST FIVE YEARS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD CEO RESIGNS TO BECOME CEO OF VEDANTA RE; 18/04/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Availability Of Annual B-BBEE Compliance Report; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD: MEETING TO CLARIFY SOME ASPECTS OF NEW MINING CODE; 16/04/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti CEO Resigns to Become Head of Vedanta Re; 08/03/2018 – South Africa’s Anglogold backs Randgold’s negotiations with Congo govt

More notable recent Weyerhauser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Weyerhaeuser, Western Digital and Air Products & Chemicals – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Weyerhaeuser, Expedia Group and Seagate Technology – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “BMO Capital Reiterates Outperform Rating on Weyerhaeuser (WY) – StreetInsider.com” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhauser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) ROE Of 2.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await Weyerhauser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 57.14% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $89.39 million for 57.58 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Weyerhauser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72 million and $647.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) by 3,340 shares to 26,922 shares, valued at $5.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold WY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Washington Tru Retail Bank has 10,609 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 240,639 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability reported 227,844 shares stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 0.05% or 550,000 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 2.64M shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs reported 0.01% in Weyerhauser Company (NYSE:WY). Hexavest holds 396 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New Jersey-based New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru has invested 0.35% in Weyerhauser Company (NYSE:WY). Comm National Bank has 657,494 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 101,253 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stevens First Principles Invest Advsrs has invested 3.68% of its portfolio in Weyerhauser Company (NYSE:WY). Aqr Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Weyerhauser Company (NYSE:WY) for 454,560 shares. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0.04% in Weyerhauser Company (NYSE:WY). Rodgers Brothers holds 0.2% or 27,200 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 123,847 shares.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.