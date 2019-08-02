Adams Asset Advisors Decreased Sun Communities Reit (SUI) Holding by $1.65 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose While Parthenon Cut Its Position by $1.02 Million

Parthenon Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc sold 8,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 373,197 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.02 million, down from 381,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $135.88. About 10.65 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft’s veteran windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 16/03/2018 – Microsoft hits back at claims it ignored sexual harassment; 04/05/2018 – Adweek: Microsoft Retains Dentsu as Global Media Agency of Record After a Closed Review; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge; 02/04/2018 – Russia says Czech extradition of alleged hacker to USA may hurt ties; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft touts progress of chat app Teams in battle with Slack; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints -court documents; 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 16/05/2018 – In Gartner’s 2018 Critical Capabilities, Managed Mobile Services, Global report, Stratix Gets Highest Score in One of Four Worldwide Use Cases; 23/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS WILL HIRE ABOUT 100 NEW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE IN 2018

Adams Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Sun Communities Inc Reit (SUI) by 12.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc sold 13,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The institutional investor held 95,655 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.34 million, down from 109,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sun Communities Inc Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $134.81. About 84,852 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED AT MARKET OFFERING SALES PACT; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC – TOTAL PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY WAS 95.8 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 95.9 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2017; 22/05/2018 – REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Rev $257.9M; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Net $30M; 24/04/2018 – MHI Announces Largest 50 Manufactured Home Community Owner/Operators; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q Core FFO Per Shr to Be in the Range of $1.03 to $1.06; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N – ADJUSTING ITS 2018 SAME COMMUNITY NOI GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR YEAR BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO 6.75 PERCENT TO 7.25 PERCENT; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.42 EPS, up 5.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SUI’s profit will be $128.75M for 23.73 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Sun Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.34% EPS growth.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $30.31 million activity.

