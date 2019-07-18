Adams Asset Advisors Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $807,885 as Valuation Rose; As Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Market Value Declined, Okumus Fund Management LTD Upped Stake by $6.27 Million

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 569,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 55.59% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8.19M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.39M, up from 7.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $620.18M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.43. About 1.17M shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 67.98% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.41% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico; 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Payable To Shareholders Of Record As Of May 16, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Dave Collins Appointed Chief Operating Officer Of ERA Real Estate; 25/04/2018 – ERA Real Estate Announces The Affiliation Of Knipe Realty; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Rev $1.23B; 22/05/2018 – Realogy Named to Fortune 500 List for Fifth Consecutive Year; 22/03/2018 – Cartus Presents Masters Cup to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans at Annual Broker Network Conference; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 51c

Adams Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc sold 6,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,401 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 million, down from 43,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $135.04. About 14.54M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Insurance Executive Fred R. Donner Joins FTI Consulting; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SURFACE REVENUE INCREASED 32% (UP 27% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 09/04/2018 – Ittiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 22/03/2018 – MICROSOFT ADDS 315 MW OF NEW SOLAR POWER IN VIRGINIA; 31/03/2018 – U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 07/03/2018 – TOKYO — As Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos snatched the title of richest person in the world this year by overtaking Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the first time, Asia’s rich list has also witnessed a major shift to be dominated by billionaires springing from successful web businesses; 03/05/2018 – Equinix Expands Private Connectivity to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute to New Global Markets; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S JOHN THOMPSON JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS VENTURE PARTNER; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 19/03/2018 – talkEHR Signings Hit a New Milestone

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 90,000 shares to 678,207 shares, valued at $130.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsrs Lp invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia reported 27,300 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company reported 173,862 shares stake. Citigroup holds 0% or 72,246 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Moreover, Two Sigma Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 11,582 shares. Allstate Corp stated it has 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Old Natl State Bank In has 28,202 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc accumulated 158,015 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys owns 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 248,994 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 527,931 shares. Stanley Limited Liability Company holds 304,144 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 140 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. On Monday, May 6 WILLIAMS MICHAEL J bought $22,700 worth of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) or 2,500 shares.

