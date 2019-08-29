Adams Asset Advisors Decreased Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding by $1.31 Million as Stock Value Declined; Casey’s General Store (CASY) Stock Price Rose While Walthausen & Company Has Increased Stake

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Casey’s General Store Inc (CASY) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 5,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 52,244 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.73M, up from 46,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Casey’s General Store Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $170.35. About 125,490 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Proxy Access and Majority Voting; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: CASEY’S 3Q EPS $5.08, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 63C; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Names H. Lynn Horak as the New Chairma; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Expects the Cumulative Savings of Store-Level Operating Expenditures to Be $200M by FY21; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees Same-Store Sales for Prepared Food & Foundation Up 10% in FY 2021; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores : $107 Million of Capacity Under Existing Repurchase Authorization Expected to be Completed in 1H; 20/03/2018 – Casey’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Hires Chief Marketing Officer; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: H. Lynn Horak Appointed Chairman; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Governance Changes Consistent With Best Practices

Adams Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 17.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc sold 24,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 113,772 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, down from 138,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $47.45. About 4.77M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Stock Market News: Cisco Looks Weak; Canopy Growth Gets Smoked – Motley Fool” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, CYRN, PHUN – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in the Offing for Cisco Systems’ (CSCO) Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cisco to acquire CloudCherry for Contact Center business – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Friday Option Activity: VLO, AVGO, CSCO – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.