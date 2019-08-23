Adams Asset Advisors Decreased By $33.00 Million Its Occidental Pete (OXY) Position; QUESTERRE ENERGY CLASS A SHARES CA (QTEYF) Shorts Raised By 5.73%

Adams Asset Advisors Llc decreased Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) stake by 7.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Adams Asset Advisors Llc sold 500,000 shares as Occidental Pete Corp (OXY)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Adams Asset Advisors Llc holds 6.29M shares with $416.39M value, down from 6.79 million last quarter. Occidental Pete Corp now has $39.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $44.7. About 5.71M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET

QUESTERRE ENERGY CORP CLASS A SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:QTEYF) had an increase of 5.73% in short interest. QTEYF’s SI was 64,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.73% from 61,100 shares previously. It closed at $0.1562 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850 worth of stock. On Monday, June 10 Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 10,000 shares. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $242,650 was bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $224,800 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, August 12. Hollub Vicki A. had bought 37,460 shares worth $1.80 million on Monday, June 10. $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Batchelder Eugene L.. Another trade for 4,100 shares valued at $203,401 was made by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Com has 0.11% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Corecommodity Management Llc holds 9,592 shares. Sit Invest Inc accumulated 179,735 shares. Interest Sarl holds 0.61% or 73,600 shares. Grassi holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 14,640 shares. Whitnell has 0.02% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). The Iowa-based Btc Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.24% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Westwood Grp holds 0% or 5,025 shares in its portfolio. 671 are owned by Winch Advisory Lc. Southport Management Lc invested 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Victory Mngmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.13% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 39,600 shares. Swiss Natl Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 2.73M shares. Nwq Investment Mngmt Company Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 337,953 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.03% or 5,658 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Occidental Petroleum has $70 highest and $4800 lowest target. $59.57’s average target is 33.27% above currents $44.7 stock price. Occidental Petroleum had 17 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 22 report. Wells Fargo maintained Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, August 19 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight” on Tuesday, August 13. Jefferies downgraded the shares of OXY in report on Monday, April 29 to “Hold” rating. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Mizuho.

