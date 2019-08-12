Adams Asset Advisors Cut Stake in Sun Communities Reit (SUI) by $1.65 Million; Lee Danner & Bass Increases Holding in Celgene Corp. (CELG)

Adams Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Sun Communities Inc Reit (SUI) by 12.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc sold 13,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The institutional investor held 95,655 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.34M, down from 109,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sun Communities Inc Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $141.23. About 485,781 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 06/03/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES DECLARES 1Q DIVIDEND 71C/SHR VS 67C, EST. 71C; 22/05/2018 – REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q Core FFO Per Shr to Be in the Range of $1.03 to $1.06; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED ATM OFFERING FOR UP TO $400M SHRS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sun Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUI); 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Rev $257.9M; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q EPS 38c; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC – TOTAL PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY WAS 95.8 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 95.9 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2017; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED AT MARKET OFFERING SALES PACT

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in Celgene Corp. (CELG) by 30.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 5,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 24,723 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 18,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $95.14. About 2.70 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA TO RECEIVE $100M UPFRONT, $50M INVESTMENT BY CELGENE; 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 22/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Celgene Corporatio; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – PATRICIA HEMINGWAY HALL ELECTED TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Celgene Corporation (CELG) of the May 29, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 19/04/2018 – Celgene Corp Announces Changes to Its Bd of Directors; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 20/03/2018 – Prothena Announces Global Neuroscience Research & Development Collaboration with Celgene for Novel Therapies for Patients with; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celgene; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Celgene (CELG) Announces Various Cancer Data at ASH 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 03, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Editas (EDIT) Misses on Q2 Earnings & Sales, Gets New CEO – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Celgene is Now Oversold – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Block & Leviton Announces $55 Million Settlement in Antitrust Case Against Celgene – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Celgene Corporation (CELG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $907.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 8,535 shares to 13,527 shares, valued at $1.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 2,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,250 shares, and cut its stake in Corecivic Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hussman Strategic Advsrs invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Pggm Investments holds 159,679 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Optimum reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Advisors Asset Management Inc holds 0.02% or 9,292 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 2.03% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Sun Life Fincl Incorporated holds 1,193 shares. First National Trust reported 0.04% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Shine Investment Advisory Service Inc reported 51 shares. Moreover, Broderick Brian C has 0.08% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 2,280 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.31% stake. New Jersey-based Peapack Gladstone Corporation has invested 0.39% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Tcw Group holds 0.01% or 15,654 shares in its portfolio. Oak Associates Oh holds 0.34% or 58,294 shares in its portfolio. 43,918 are held by Fin Advantage. Moreover, Van Eck Assoc Corp has 0.14% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

More notable recent Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sun Communities, Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of 2018 Distributions – GlobeNewswire” on January 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A List Of Stocks Reaching New 52-Week Highs – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Did Sun Communities, Inc.’s (NYSE:SUI) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sun Communities Inc (SUI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sun Communities, Inc. Commences Public Offering of 3250000 Shares of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $30.31 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 28 investors sold SUI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 77.06 million shares or 0.75% less from 77.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aristotle Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 1.48% or 2.10 million shares in its portfolio. Main Street Rech Lc owns 97,149 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,619 shares. Natixis reported 0.03% stake. Crawford Counsel holds 3,730 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ubs Oconnor owns 76,500 shares. Colony Group Inc Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). 12,819 were reported by Landscape Cap Mgmt Ltd. First Republic Investment Mngmt Incorporated reported 88,111 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Inc owns 4,511 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP owns 336,373 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Ent Svcs has 382 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Veritable Limited Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,065 shares. Comerica Bankshares invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Analysts await Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, up 5.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SUI’s profit will be $128.75M for 24.86 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Sun Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.34% EPS growth.