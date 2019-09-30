Adams Asset Advisors Cut Its Jm Smucker Co (SJM) Position as Shares Declined; Chicago Equity Partners Has Upped Ps Business Pks Calif (PSB) Holding by $2.39 Million

Adams Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Jm Smucker Co (SJM) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc sold 3,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 63,300 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.29M, down from 66,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jm Smucker Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $109.04. About 355,270 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids, sources say [20:08 BST29 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 04/04/2018 – L Catterton and the Lang Family to Sell Ainsworth Pet Nutrition to the J.M. Smucker Co; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Review of Baking Business Expected to Be Completed by End 1Q of 2019 Fiscal Year; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Annual Cost Synergies of $55 Million Expected Within First Three Years After Acquisition; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Disagree With FTC’s Conclusion; 05/03/2018 – FTC: Smucker Cannot Have The Cooking Oil Market To Itself — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – FTC: Smucker Would Control at Least 70% of Market for Branded Canola, Vegetable Oils With Wesson Acquisition; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – COMPANY ANTICIPATES ACQUIRED BUSINESS TO CONTRIBUTE NET SALES OF ABOUT $800 MLN IN FIRST FULL YEAR AFTER CLOSING TRANSACTION; 06/03/2018 – Smucker, Conagra Call Off Wesson Oil Deal After FTC Challenge

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Ps Business Pks Inc Calif (PSB) by 34.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc bought 14,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.62% . The institutional investor held 55,745 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.40 million, up from 41,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Ps Business Pks Inc Calif for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $182.06. About 59,470 shares traded. PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) has risen 39.60% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PSB News: 16/04/2018 Moody’s Affirms Ps Business Parks’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N – QTRLY TOTAL RENTAL INCOME $103.8 MLN VS $100.1 MLN; 24/04/2018 – PS Business Parks 1Q EPS $1.69; 19/04/2018 – DJ PS Business Parks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSB); 24/04/2018 – PS Business Parks 1Q Adj EPS $1.59; 18/04/2018 – PS Business Parks: Net Proceeds After Transaction Costs About $73.3M; 24/04/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N QUARTERLY FFO SHR $1.59; 14/05/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $121 FROM $120; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for AeroVironment, PS Business Parks, Genomic Health, Digi International, Sens

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72M and $647.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health (NYSE:CVS) by 15,849 shares to 102,703 shares, valued at $5.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $2.18 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.17 per share. SJM’s profit will be $248.63 million for 12.50 P/E if the $2.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by The J. M. Smucker Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.97% EPS growth.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49 billion and $2.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 35,090 shares to 17,941 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 47,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,825 shares, and cut its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR).