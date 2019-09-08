Adams Asset Advisors Boosted Stake in Calumet Specialty Prod (CLMT) as Shares Rose; Csx (CSX) Market Valuation Declined While Trust Company Of Virginia Has Decreased Its Position by $323,750

Trust Company Of Virginia decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia sold 4,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 153,358 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.47M, down from 157,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $67.52. About 3.87M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 18/04/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $65; 22/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO SAYS TRUCK FREIGHT NOW COSTS 10%-15% MORE THAN RAIL; 17/04/2018 – CSX TO ANALYZE LOWERING RATES TO GAIN UTILITY COAL BUSINESS; 05/03/2018 CSX Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 09/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – CSX Corp expected to post earnings of 66 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO FOOTE SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 ex-employees sue CSX after being fired or suspended for taking family medical leave

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Prod (CLMT) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 349,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 38.81% . The institutional investor held 3.53M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.56 million, up from 3.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Calumet Specialty Prod for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $320.88 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.96% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.94. About 80,198 shares traded. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) has declined 40.38% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CLMT News: 14/05/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. to File its Form 10-Q on May 15th and Will Host First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call on May 16th; 09/04/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Announces the Acquisition of Biosynthetic Technologies, LLC, Enhancing the Technological Capabilities of the Specialty Products Business; 02/04/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP – FOR FISCAL 2018, TOTAL CAPITAL SPENDING IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $80 MLN AND $90 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Expects Revisions to Previously Announced 2017 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results; 14/05/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. to File its Form 10-Q on May 15th and Will Host First Quarter Financial Results Confe; 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods Sees Commensurate Decrease in Those Line Items for FY 2017; 08/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods 4Q Loss/Shr 82c; 26/04/2018 – Explosion rocks Calumet Superior, Wisconsin refinery -local media; 15/05/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP – FOR FY 2018, CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE TOTAL CAPEX WITHIN RANGE OF $80 TO $90 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods Doesn’t Anticipate Previously Reported Rev and Liquidity for 4Q Will Change Materially

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taurus Asset Limited Company invested in 138,050 shares or 1.44% of the stock. Wagner Bowman Management has invested 0.43% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Valinor Management LP owns 5.23% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 1.33M shares. Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Coastline Trust holds 0.28% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 25,155 shares. Ashfield Prtn Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 4,500 shares. Trustmark Bancorp Trust Department has invested 0.04% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Bahl Gaynor reported 0.01% stake. 7,000 are owned by Ally. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.21% or 66,856 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan Co reported 106,032 shares. Donaldson Cap Mgmt Limited Company reported 49,891 shares. Meridian Mngmt reported 0.67% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.03% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.25% or 632,772 shares.

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $793.83 million for 16.71 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

Trust Company Of Virginia, which manages about $757.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 9,342 shares to 133,725 shares, valued at $7.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 4,029 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72M and $750.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,905 shares to 36,401 shares, valued at $4.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.29 million shares, and cut its stake in Universal Corp Va (NYSE:UVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold CLMT shares while 9 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 9.18 million shares or 0.23% less from 9.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 122,302 shares. Lincoln Natl Corp has invested 0% in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT). Sumitomo Mitsui has 0% invested in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT). Hilton Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 75,752 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barnett And Com accumulated 376,100 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 0% or 6,904 shares. First Allied Advisory reported 13,335 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank reported 26,550 shares. Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT). Morgan Stanley has 306,205 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oakwood Ltd Com Ca accumulated 0.04% or 28,100 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation invested in 0% or 14,576 shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT). Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsr holds 0% or 11,578 shares in its portfolio.