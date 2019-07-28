Adams Asset Advisors Boosted Schweitzer (SWM) Holding by $850,060; Parus Finance Uk LTD Decreased Holding in Merck & Co (MRK) as Share Price Declined

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 13.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 22,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 151,340 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.59M, down from 174,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $81.43. About 7.21M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA WOULD BE OPEN TO SELLING CONSUMER HEALTH IN PIECES; 16/04/2018 – Preclinical Data Presented at AACR 2018 Shows Esperance Pharmaceuticals’ EP-100 Is Synergistic with PARP Inhibitor Olaparib in Ovarian Cancer; 16/05/2018 – Eiger Announces Expanded License Agreement with Merck for Investigational Candidate Lonafarnib and Collaboration with The Progeria Research Foundation (PRF); 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca sales hit by generic competitors to Crestor statin; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing Imprime PGG in Combination with Merck; 18/04/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Presents New Osteoarthritis Data at OARSI 2018 World Congress; 08/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Results roll in from Akzo Nobel, Merck, Uniper; 15/04/2018 – Arab Finance: Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 08/05/2018 – Merck: Government No Longer Investigating Company Over Contracts with Pharmacy Benefit Managers for Maxalt and Levitra; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schweitzer (SWM) by 67.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 22,370 shares as the company's stock declined 4.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,515 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, up from 33,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schweitzer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $34.1. About 86,723 shares traded. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has declined 27.15% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.58% the S&P500.

Parus Finance Uk Ltd, which manages about $313.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9,450 shares to 96,395 shares, valued at $17.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 62,215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 377,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beutel Goodman & invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Lsv Asset Mgmt has 8.96 million shares. 2.62M are held by Sanders Cap Ltd Liability Corp. Kbc Gp Nv owns 1.78M shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. Colony Grp Limited Liability Corporation owns 38,897 shares. Palladium Prns Lc holds 0.47% or 77,833 shares. Intersect Limited Liability Co holds 51,691 shares or 1.81% of its portfolio. Spectrum Management Grp Inc accumulated 6,452 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Town Country Bank Tru Dba First Bankers Tru has 55,478 shares. Somerset Grp Inc Ltd Llc invested in 3,833 shares. Family Firm invested in 0.43% or 14,145 shares. New York-based Forte Capital Lc Adv has invested 0.81% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Oakbrook Limited Liability Co invested in 2.45% or 485,380 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Gru Ltd Liability holds 0.27% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 38,862 shares.

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72 million and $750.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,905 shares to 36,401 shares, valued at $4.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sun Communities Inc Reit (NYSE:SUI) by 13,942 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,655 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).