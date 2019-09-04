Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) Reaches $0.79 52 Week Low; Amarin PLC (AMRN)’s Sentiment Is 1.98

The stock of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.77 target or 3.00% below today’s $0.79 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $49.74 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 4 by Barchart.com. If the $0.77 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.49M less. The stock decreased 5.98% or $0.0502 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7898. About 233,359 shares traded. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) has declined 68.06% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMP News: 08/03/2018 – Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of a New Human Factors Study Comparing Its Symjepi™ Epinephrine Prefilled Syring; 06/03/2018 – Adamis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Data Presented at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and lmmunology (AAAAI) Joint Congress With the World Allergy Organization; 15/03/2018 – Adamis Pharmaceuticals Discusses 2017 Highlights and Business Update; 06/03/2018 ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES UPDATE ON DATA PRESENTED AT THE AMERICAN ACADEMY OF ALLERGY, ASTHMA AND IMMUNOLOGY (AAAAI) JOINT CONGRESS WITH THE WORLD ALLERGY ORGANIZATION; 22/04/2018 – DJ Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADMP); 08/03/2018 – Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of a New Human Factors Study Comparing Its Symjepi™ Epinephrine Prefilled Syringe to the Market Leading Product in the Annals of Allergy, Asthma and lmmunology; 06/03/2018 – Adamis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Data Presented at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (AAAAI) Join

Amarin Corp PLC (AMRN) investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 113 hedge funds opened new or increased positions, while 57 cut down and sold their equity positions in Amarin Corp PLC. The hedge funds in our database reported: 143.88 million shares, up from 139.69 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Amarin Corp PLC in top ten positions increased from 10 to 11 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 32 Increased: 74 New Position: 39.

Apis Capital Advisors Llc holds 28.21% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc for 1.13 million shares. Oracle Investment Management Inc owns 5.23 million shares or 23.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Consonance Capital Management Lp has 14.4% invested in the company for 10.99 million shares. The California-based Avoro Capital Advisors Llc has invested 7.18% in the stock. Baker Bros. Advisors Lp, a New York-based fund reported 43.21 million shares.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.43 billion. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels.

The stock increased 2.51% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $15.12. About 733,164 shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) has risen 658.78% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 12/03/2018 – VASCEPA® (ICOSAPENT ETHYL) SHOWED REDUCTIONS IN POTENTIALLY ATHEROGENIC LIPIDS AND INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN PATIENTS WITH PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES AND ELEVATED HIGH-SENSITIVITY C-REACTIVE PROTEIN; 12/04/2018 – AMARIN – VASCEPA SHOWED FALL IN ATHEROGENIC LIPID, INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN STATIN-TREATED PATIENTS WITH REDUCED KIDNEY FUNCTION, PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN – TEVA MAY FIRST BEGIN SELLING ITS GENERIC VERSION OF VASCEPA IN U.S. ON AUGUST 9, 2029, OR EARLIER UNDER CERTAIN CUSTOMARY CIRCUMSTANCES; 12/03/2018 – Real-World Data Supports Association Between Elevated Triglyceride Levels and Increased Cardiovascular Events and Healthcare Costs; 04/04/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION -ESTIMATES THAT NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR ITS FIRST FISCAL QUARTER IS LIKELY TO BE APPROXIMATELY $43 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Amarin Sponsors Three Scientific Presentations Scheduled for National Lipid Association Scientific Sessions; 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Rev $43.9M; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION – ANNOUNCED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA THAT RESOLVES AMARIN’S PREVIOUSLY REPORTED VASCEPA PATENT LITIGATION; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – APPROVED AS PRESCRIPTION MEDICATION AS ADJUNCT TO DIET TO REDUCE TG LEVELS IN ADULT PATIENTS WITH SEVERE HYPERTRIGLYCERIDEMIA; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN : LEBANON APPROVES VASCEPA FOR SALE

More notable recent Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amarin Becomes Oversold (AMRN) – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Amarin Stock Is Tanking Today – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: GW Pharmaceuticals vs. Amarin – Nasdaq” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amarin Announces FDA Notification of Advisory Committee Meeting Planned to be Held in November 2019 in Connection With Vascepa® REDUCE-ITâ„¢ sNDA – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amarin: Elucidating Bullish And Bearish Claims – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Analysts await Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Amarin Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 300.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.08 EPS, up 61.90% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.21 per share. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has $10 highest and $1.1000 lowest target. $5.08’s average target is 543.20% above currents $0.7898 stock price. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had 8 analyst reports since March 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 18 by FBR Capital. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, July 16 by B. Riley & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Maxim Group. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company has market cap of $49.74 million. The companyÂ’s specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Epinephrine Injection pre-filled syringe for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products consisting of albuterol (APC-2000) and fluticasone (APC-4000) for the treatment of bronchospasm and asthma; and beclomethasone (APC-1000), a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma, as well as APC-1000 and APC-5000 for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. It currently has negative earnings. It also operates a 503B drug outsourcing facility that provides prescription compounded medications to patients, physician clinics, hospitals, surgery centers, and other clients in the United States.