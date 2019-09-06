Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) Reaches $0.72 52 Week Low; RECRUIT HLDGS CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES JA (RCRRF) SI Decreased By 14%

RECRUIT HLDGS CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES JA (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) had a decrease of 14% in short interest. RCRRF’s SI was 1.35 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 14% from 1.57M shares previously. With 2,000 avg volume, 673 days are for RECRUIT HLDGS CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES JA (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)’s short sellers to cover RCRRF’s short positions. It closed at $30.44 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.69 target or 4.00% below today’s $0.72 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $44.34 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 6 by Barchart.com. If the $0.69 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.77 million less. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.0073 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7217. About 70,336 shares traded. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) has declined 68.06% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMP News: 08/03/2018 – Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of a New Human Factors Study Comparing Its Symjepi™ Epinephrine Prefilled Syringe to the Market Leading Product in the Annals of Allergy, Asthma and lmmunology; 15/03/2018 – Adamis Pharmaceuticals Discusses 2017 Highlights and Business Update; 08/03/2018 – Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of a New Human Factors Study Comparing Its Symjepi™ Epinephrine Prefilled Syring; 06/03/2018 – Adamis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Data Presented at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (AAAAI) Join; 06/03/2018 – Adamis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Data Presented at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and lmmunology (AAAAI) Joint Congress With the World Allergy Organization; 06/03/2018 ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES UPDATE ON DATA PRESENTED AT THE AMERICAN ACADEMY OF ALLERGY, ASTHMA AND IMMUNOLOGY (AAAAI) JOINT CONGRESS WITH THE WORLD ALLERGY ORGANIZATION; 22/04/2018 – DJ Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADMP)

More notable recent Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update for Naloxone Product Candidate – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Provides Launch and Marketing Update for SYMJEPI – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Patent Portfolio for its U.S. Compounding Subsidiary – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Business Update – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Puma Leaps, Aerie Borrows, Hepion Back In Nasdaq’s Good Books – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.08 EPS, up 61.90% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.21 per share. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company has market cap of $44.34 million. The companyÂ’s specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Epinephrine Injection pre-filled syringe for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products consisting of albuterol (APC-2000) and fluticasone (APC-4000) for the treatment of bronchospasm and asthma; and beclomethasone (APC-1000), a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma, as well as APC-1000 and APC-5000 for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. It currently has negative earnings. It also operates a 503B drug outsourcing facility that provides prescription compounded medications to patients, physician clinics, hospitals, surgery centers, and other clients in the United States.

Among 3 analysts covering Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has $10 highest and $1.1000 lowest target. $5.08’s average target is 603.89% above currents $0.7217 stock price. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had 8 analyst reports since March 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) earned “Sell” rating by B. Riley & Co on Tuesday, July 16. FBR Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $2.5 target in Monday, March 18 report. The stock of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) earned “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Tuesday, March 19.

More notable recent Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Recruit Holdings: An Overview Of The Most Complex HR Player – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “â€œCareer.comâ€ Domain is Available for Acquisition – Business Wire” published on October 31, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Recruit Holdings (RCRUY) To Acquire Glassdoor For $1.2B – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2018. More interesting news about Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. ADR 2018 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Tech Stocks to Buy for the Future of HR – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 18, 2018.

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. provides information services in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $49.65 billion. The firm offers a range of human resources services, including job advertisements, permanent placement services, temporary staffing services, outsourcing services, organization-related services, and development-related services. It has a 34.59 P/E ratio. It also provides online customer expansion support audience, ad networks, and other resources to create ads; a Website that offers information on IT services and products for corporate IT staff; a media channel that features and explains a range of news and trends for men in the business world; and a mobile Website for working women.