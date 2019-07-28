Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) EPS Estimated At $-0.12; Liquidity Services (LQDT) Sellers Increased By 50.8% Their Shorts

Liquidity Services Inc (NASDAQ:LQDT) had an increase of 50.8% in short interest. LQDT’s SI was 643,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 50.8% from 427,000 shares previously. With 128,300 avg volume, 5 days are for Liquidity Services Inc (NASDAQ:LQDT)’s short sellers to cover LQDT’s short positions. The SI to Liquidity Services Inc’s float is 2.61%. The stock increased 4.32% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $6.52. About 58,812 shares traded. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has risen 13.33% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.90% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 22/03/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Quarterly Blowout Event for Hottest Consumer Electronics Merchandise; 14/05/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Operation Graduation Online Auction Event; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 27/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Hosts “Energy Insights 2018” Conference for Oil & Gas Professionals; 22/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Global Marketplace, Golndustry DoveBid; 22/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES TO SELL ITS BIOPHARMACEUTICAL ASSETS; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 30c-Loss 21c; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 03/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $60.1 MLN VS $72.3 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Global Marketplace, GoIndustry DoveBid

Analysts expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) to report $-0.12 EPS on August, 9.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 58.62% from last quarter’s $-0.29 EPS. After having $-0.19 EPS previously, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s analysts see -36.84% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.18. About 215,302 shares traded. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) has declined 50.26% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMP News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADMP); 06/03/2018 – Adamis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Data Presented at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and lmmunology (AAAAI) Joint Congress With the World Allergy Organization; 06/03/2018 – Adamis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Data Presented at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (AAAAI) Join; 08/03/2018 – Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of a New Human Factors Study Comparing Its Symjepi™ Epinephrine Prefilled Syring; 08/03/2018 – Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of a New Human Factors Study Comparing Its Symjepi™ Epinephrine Prefilled Syringe to the Market Leading Product in the Annals of Allergy, Asthma and lmmunology; 06/03/2018 ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES UPDATE ON DATA PRESENTED AT THE AMERICAN ACADEMY OF ALLERGY, ASTHMA AND IMMUNOLOGY (AAAAI) JOINT CONGRESS WITH THE WORLD ALLERGY ORGANIZATION; 15/03/2018 – Adamis Pharmaceuticals Discusses 2017 Highlights and Business Update

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company has market cap of $56.21 million. The companyÂ’s specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Epinephrine Injection pre-filled syringe for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products consisting of albuterol (APC-2000) and fluticasone (APC-4000) for the treatment of bronchospasm and asthma; and beclomethasone (APC-1000), a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma, as well as APC-1000 and APC-5000 for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. It currently has negative earnings. It also operates a 503B drug outsourcing facility that provides prescription compounded medications to patients, physician clinics, hospitals, surgery centers, and other clients in the United States.

Among 3 analysts covering Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had 8 analyst reports since March 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by FBR Capital on Monday, March 18. B. Riley & Co downgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) on Tuesday, July 16 to “Sell” rating. Raymond James maintained Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $6.7 target. The stock of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Maxim Group.

Liquidity Services, Inc. provides e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $218.40 million. The companyÂ’s marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable firms to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govliquidation.com, which enables federal government agencies and commercial businesses to sell surplus and scrap assets; and govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, school boards, and public utilities to sell surplus and salvage assets. It currently has negative earnings. It also operates networkintl.com, which enables firms to sell idle, surplus, and scrap equipment in the gas and oil, petrochemical, and power generation industries; go-dove.com for firms in the United States, Europe, and Asia to sell manufacturing surplus and salvage capital assets; truckcenter.com, which enables firms to sell surplus and salvage transportation assets; irondirect.com that enables buyers to purchase equipment, attachments, parts, and services from manufacturers of construction equipment; and secondipity.com that provides clients a source of products through donating a portion of the proceeds of sale to charity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold Liquidity Services, Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 20.55 million shares or 1.23% more from 20.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Invest Ser Wi has invested 0.31% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Tci Wealth Advsr Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) for 224 shares. 20,884 are held by Guggenheim Cap Ltd Co. Granahan Inv Mgmt Ma has invested 0.13% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Goldman Sachs holds 89,681 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Lc has 35,194 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) for 325,630 shares. Diversified Inv Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% or 19,675 shares. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 11,618 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 68,052 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). North Star Investment Mgmt Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) for 1,000 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 468,851 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 8,981 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Incorporated stated it has 154,529 shares.